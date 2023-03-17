Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 16, 2023

By:

Thursday, March 16, 2023 | 11:10 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review The South Fayette girls basketball team celebrates after defeating Oakland Catholic in the WPIAL Class 4A championship game on March 4 at Petersen Events Center.

Like sand through an hourglass, so go some of the top teams in the state to a season-ending loss on the Road to Hershey.

Eleven teams that were ranked in the pre-state playoff Trib HSSN state girls basketball rankings lost in the first two rounds and are instant spectators to the final three rounds.

Two of those 11 were top-ranked teams in Hollidaysburg in 5A and Redbank Valley in 2A. They have been replaced at No. 1 by South Fayette (5A) and Kennedy Catholic (2A).

The other top-ranked teams are still alive and headed to the state quarterfinals: Cedar Cliff in 6A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A, Lancaster Catholic in 3A and Williamsburg in A.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (28-0) (3) (1)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (22-5) (12) (4)

3. North Allegheny (22-5) (7) (NR)

4. Upper St. Clair (23-3) (7) (NR)

5. Norwin (23-4) (7) (NR)

Out from last week – Easton (11), Perkiomen Valley (1), Haverford (1)

Class 5A

1. South Fayette (26-2) (7) (2)

2. Archbishop Wood (21-5) (12) (3)

3. Cathedral Prep (23-1) (10) (4)

4. West Chester Bayard Rustin (26-3) (1) (5)

5. Oakland Catholic (24-4) (7) (NR)

Out from last week – Hollidaysburg (6)

Class 4A:

1. Lansdale Catholic (25-2) (12) (1)

2. North Catholic (24-3) (7) (3)

3. Allentown Central Catholic (26-3) (11) (4)

4. Wyomissing (28-2) (3) (5)

5. Scranton Prep (23-2) (2) (NR)

Out from last week – Punxsutawney (9)

Class 3A:

1. Lancaster Catholic (25-2) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (24-3) (2) (2)

3. River Valley (27-2) (6) (4)

4. Mount Carmel (27-2) (4) (NR)

5. Westmont-Hilltop (27-2) (6) (NR)

Out from last week – Chestnut Ridge (5), Mercyhurst Prep (10)

Class 2A:

1. Kennedy Catholic (23-4) (10) (2)

2. Shenango (24-4) (7) (4)

3. Faith Christian Academy (21-6) (1) (5)

4. Homer-Center (22-7) (6) (NR)

5. Montrose (22-4) (2) (NR)

Out from last week – Redbank Valley (9), Marian Catholic (11)

Class A:

1. Williamsburg (28-1) (6) (1)

2. Otto-Eldred (25-2) (9) (2)

3. Meadowbrook Christian School (21-2) (4) (3)

4. Berlin-Brothersvalley (22-5) (5) (NR)

5. Union (20-6) (7) (NR)

Out from last week – Mount Calvary Christian (3), Elk County Catholic (9)

