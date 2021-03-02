Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 2, 2021

Tuesday, March 2, 2021 | 11:49 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Tara Lucot celebrates next to Mohawk’s Paige Julian during their game on Jan. 28.

A Columbia loss to Penns Manor forces the only change among the elite 30 teams in the state as the regular season winds down and the district playoffs begin.

The Comets’ win over the Crimson Tide dropped Columbia from the Class 2A rankings, the only change outside of position shuffling in this week’s Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Neshannock from the WPIAL is the only new team as March Madness has officially tipped off across the commonwealth.

The top-ranked teams all remained the same this week as North Allegheny (6A), Trinity (5A), North Catholic (3A), Serra Catholic (2A) and Rochester (A) continue to shine bright as they focus on shining district gold.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (21-1) (7) (1)

2. Plymouth Whitemarsh (14-0) (1) (2)

3. Cumberland Valley (15-0) (3) (3)

4. Spring-Ford (17-0) (1) (5)

5. Upper St. Clair (13-2) (7) (4)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Trinity (18-1) (7) (1)

2. Springfield-Delco (15-0) (1) (3)

3. Chartiers Valley (19-3) (7) (4)

4. Gettysburg (15-2) (3) (2)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (7-3) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (7-1) (12) (1)

2. Delone Catholic (16-0) (3) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (14-1) (2) (3)

4. Beaver (16-0) (7) (5)

5. Gwynedd Mercy Academy (13-1) (1) (4)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (15-2) (7) (1)

2. West Catholic Prep (4-1) (12) (2)

3. Camp Hill Trinity (15-1) (3) (3)

4. Mercyhurst Prep (19-0) (10) (4)

5. Forest Hills (16-0) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (13-0) (7) (1)

2. Linden Hall (7-3) (3) (2)

3. Neshannock (13-2) (7) (NR)

4. South Williamsport (11-1) (4) (3)

5. Bishop McCort (12-4) (6) (5)

Out: Columbia (3)

Class A

1. Rochester (12-3) (7) (1)

2. Jenkintown (14-1) (1) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (17-0) (10) (4)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3) (6) (3)

5. Harrisburg Christian School (15-0) (3) (5)

Out: None