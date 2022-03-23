Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 22, 2022

By:

Tuesday, March 22, 2022 | 10:11 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Neshannock head coach Luann Grybowski celebrates after a Lancers’ score during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against OLSH on Friday, March. 4, 2022, at Petersen Events Center.

The top two heading into the semifinals remain the top two in four of the six classifications entering championship weekend in Hershey.

While there was no change to the Top 5 of the weekly Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings in 6A, 5A, 2A and A, the deck was shuffled at the top in the other two classes.

A pair of District 12 teams take over at No. 1 with Archbishop Wood in 4A and Neumann-Goretti in 3A .

As far as which districts have enjoyed the most success in the first four rounds of the PIAA playoffs, District 12 and the WPIAL (District 7) each will send four teams to Hershey while District 4 is sending two teams and District 1 and District 10 each send one team to Chocolate Town.

Here is the latest PIAA Top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2021-22.

Class 6A

School, record, district, previous

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (30-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (27-1) (7) (2)

3. Central Dauphin (23-5) (3) (3)

4. Cedar Cliff (28-2) (3) (4)

5. Easton (27-3) (11) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (28-2) (7) (1)

2. Cardinal O’Hara (23-5) (12) (2)

3. Mechanicsburg (24-6) (3) (3)

4. McKeesport (23-6) (7) (4)

5. Hollidaysburg (24-2) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (24-5) (12) (3)

2. Lansdale Catholic (19-7) (12) (4)

3. Villa Maria Academy (24-3) (10) (1)

4. Jim Thorpe (28-2) (11) (2)

5. Dunmore (25-2) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Neumann-Goretti (16-9) (12) (2)

2. Freedom (22-5) (7) (4)

3. North Catholic (22-6) (7) (1)

4. Imhotep Charter (16-10) (12) (3)

5. Forest Hills (21-8) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (29-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (28-2) (7) (2)

3. Mount Carmel (23-6) (4) (3)

4. Bellwood-Antis (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Homer-Center (25-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (25-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (23-3) (4) (2)

3. Portage (24-6) (6) (3)

4. Williamsburg (24-7) (6) (4)

5. Christian School of York (26-3) (3) (5)

Out: None

Tags: Chartiers Valley, Freedom, McKeesport, Mt. lebanon, Neshannock, North Catholic