Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 22, 2023

By:

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 | 11:59 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Kelly Cleaver works against Berlin Brothersvalley’s Taylor Hillegass during their PIAA Class A semifinal Tuesday.

The Road to Hershey is complete with 12 teams from across the state headed to the Giant Center this weekend to play for a PIAA championship.

Some teams are looking to add to their golden basketball collection while others are hoping to bring their first state basketball title back home.

Archbishop Wood in Class 5A is the only champion from 2022 to reach the finals again. The Vikings will be playing for their third straight PIAA title.

Four of the six top-ranked teams from last week’s Trib HSSN state rankings are championship bound with Cedar Cliff in 6A, South Fayette in 5A, Lansdale Catholic in 4A and Kennedy Catholic in 2A hoping to remain No. 1 for another week.

Dunmore in 3A and Union in A also hope to win state gold and be No. 1 in next week’s final rankings.

Here is the latest Top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Cedar Cliff (30-0) (3) (1)

2. Archbishop Carroll (15-11) (12) (NR)

3. Cardinal O’Hara (23-6) (12) (2)

4. Norwin (24-5) (7) (5)

5. North Allegheny (22-6) (7) (3)

Out: Upper St. Clair (7)

Class 5A

1. South Fayette (28-2) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (23-5) (12) (2)

3. West Chester Bayard Rustin (27-4) (1) (4)

4. Oakland Catholic (25-5) (7) (5)

5. Cathedral Prep (23-2) (10) (3)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Lansdale Catholic (27-2) (12) (1)

2. Blackhawk (26-4) (7) (NR)

3. North Catholic (25-4) (7) (2)

4. Scranton Prep (24-3) (2) (5)

5. Allentown Central Catholic (26-4) (11) (3)

Out: Wyomissing (3)

Class 3A

1. Dunmore (26-3) (2) (2)

2. River Valley (29-2) (6) (3)

3. Lancaster Catholic (26-3) (3) (1)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (22-8) (7) (NR)

5. Mount Carmel (27-3) (4) (4)

Out: Westmont-Hilltop (6)

Class 2A

1. Kennedy Catholic (25-4) (10) (1)

2. Homer-Center (24-7) (6) (4)

3. Montrose (23-5) (2) (5)

4. Greensburg Central Catholic (24-6) (7) (NR)

5. Shenango (24-5) (7) (2)

Out: Faith Christian Academy (1)

Class A

1. Union (22-6) (7) (5)

2. Lourdes Regional (22-7) (4) (NR)

3. Berlin-Brothersvalley (23-6) (5) (4)

4. Mountain View (21-7) (2) (NR)

5. Williamsburg (28-2) (6) (1)

Out: Otto-Eldred (9), Meadowbrook Christian School (4)