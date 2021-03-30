Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 30, 2021

Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Emma Fischer hits a 3-pointer during the PIAA Class 6A state championship game against Spring-Ford on Friday.

The end is here after six new girls basketball champions were crowned.

Class A champion Bishop Guilfoyle collected its seventh state title while Class 4A winner Archbishop Wood took its sixth PIAA crown home from Hershey.

The other four champions — North Allegheny in 6A, Cardinal O’Hara in 5A, West Catholic in 3A and Mount Carmel in 2A — all won their very first PIAA championship.

Only North Allegheny and Archbishop Wood held serve to win gold as the HSSN No. 1 team from last week.

Here are some more breakdowns:

• Of the six champions, four were private schools and two were public.

• District 12 girls champions won half of the six state titles while the WPIAL, District 6 and District 4 all claimed one championship.

Here is the final top 5 in each of the six classifications for 2020-2021. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (27-1) (7) (1)

2. Spring-Ford (23-1) (1) (2)

3. Cumberland Valley (21-2) (3) (3)

4. Nazareth (17-2) (11) (4)

5. Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-2) (1) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Cardinal O’Hara (15-4) (12) (2)

2. Chartiers Valley (25-4) (7) (1)

3. Springfield-Delco (19-1) (1) (3)

4. Spring Grove (21-3) (3) (4)

5. Abington Heights (13-3) (2) (5)

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (16-2) (12) (1)

2. Villa Maria Academy (18-1) (10) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (18-2) (2) (3)

4. Delone Catholic (20-2) (3) (4)

5. Beaver (20-1) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. West Catholic (11-4) (12) (2)

2. Mohawk (19-5) (7) (1)

3. Forest Hills (19-1) (6) (3)

4. Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-5) (11) (4)

5. Camp Hill Trinity (19-2) (3) (5)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Mount Carmel (19-5) (4) (2)

2. Neshannock (19-3) (7) (1)

3. Mahoney Area (20-5) (11) (3)

4. Penns Manor (18-7) (6) (4)

5. Windber (20-2) (5) (5)

Out: None

Class A

1. Bishop Guilfoyle (17-3) (6) (2)

2. Jenkintown (17-2) (1) (1)

3. Rochester (16-4) (7) (3)

4. Northumberland Christian (22-4) (4) (4)

5. Kennedy Catholic (19-1) (10) (5)

Out: None