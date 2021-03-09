Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for March 9, 2021

By:

Tuesday, March 9, 2021 | 10:26 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel pressures North Catholic’s Tori Drevna on Jan. 28.

Some of the 12 district tournaments across the state are already completed while others are winding down. Only the district champions can be a part of this year’s PIAA postseason.

So the district playoffs this year are truly one and done.

As we inch closer to the Road to Hershey, only four teams lost their grip on a top 5 spot in this week’s Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings, and two of them were in Class 2A.

The state rankings said so long to Gettysburg (5A), Gwynedd-Mercy Academy (4A) and the tandem of former No. 1 Linden Hall and South Williamsport (2A).

Entering the state rankings this week are Warren (5A), Eastern York (4A) and the duo of Winchester Thurston and Southern Columbia (2A).

The top-ranked teams all remained the same this week as North Allegheny (6A), Trinity (5), North Catholic (3A), Serra Catholic (2A) and Rochester (A) continue to be the best in their respective classifications.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (22-1) (7) (1)

2. Spring-Ford (19-0) (1) (4)

3. Plymouth Whitemarsh (15-1) (1) (2)

4. Cumberland Valley (18-1) (3) (3)

5. Upper St. Clair (14-2) (7) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Trinity (20-1) (7) (1)

2. Springfield-Delco (16-0) (1) (2)

3. Chartiers Valley (21-3) (7) (3)

4. Cardinal O’Hara (10-3) (12) (5)

5. Warren (20-3) (10) (NR)

Out: Gettysburg (3)

Class 4A

1. Archbishop Wood (11-1) (12) (1)

2. Scranton Prep (15-1) (2) (3)

3. Beaver (18-0) (7) (5)

4. Delone Catholic (17-1) (3) (2)

5. Eastern York (17-1) (3) (NR)

Out: Gwynedd Mercy Academy (1)

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (17-2) (7) (1)

2. Camp Hill Trinity (18-1) (3) (3)

3. Mercyhurst Prep (20-0) (10) (4)

4. Forest Hills (18-0) (6) (5)

5. West Catholic Prep (4-2) (12) (2)

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Serra Catholic (15-0) (7) (1)

2. Neshannock (15-2) (7) (3)

3. Bishop McCort (12-4) (6) (5)

4. Winchester Thurston (12-3) (7) (NR)

5. Southern Columbia (16-4) (4) (NR)

Out: Linden Hall (3), South Williamsport (4)

Class A

1. Rochester (13-3) (7) (1)

2. Jenkintown (14-1) (1) (2)

3. Kennedy Catholic (17-0) (10) (3)

4. Bishop Guilfoyle (11-3) (6) (4)

5. Harrisburg Christian School (16-0) (3) (5)

Out: None