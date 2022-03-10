Trib HSSN Girls Basketball State Rankings for March 9, 2022

By:

Wednesday, March 9, 2022 | 11:56 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Catholic’s Dacia Lewandowski drives past Freedom’s Olivia Evans during the WPIAL Class 3A championship game Thursday.

With the Road to Hershey open, now the dominoes are starting to fall.

The first round of the PIAA girls basketball playoffs is in the books and there were three Trib HSSN ranked teams that fell Tuesday while two others dropped out Wednesday.

Districts 2 and 6 benefitted as four of the five teams new to the top 5 are from those two districts.

There were two changes at No. 1 as Hollidaysburg took over the top spot in 5A while North Catholic is on top in 3A.

The Golden Tigers and Trojans join Plymouth-Whitemarsh in 6A, Villa Maria Academy in 4A, Southern Columbia in 2A and Kennedy Catholic in A at the head of the class heading into the second round of the PIAA postseason Friday and Saturday.

Here is the latest top 5 in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, district and last week’s ranking.

Class 6A

1. Plymouth Whitemarsh (27-0) (1) (1)

2. Mt. Lebanon (23-1) (7) (2)

3. Easton (26-2) (11) (3)

4. Central Dauphin (21-4) (3) (4)

5. Archbishop Carroll (19-5) (12) (5)

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Hollidaysburg (24-1) (6) (3)

2. South Fayette (23-4) (7) (5)

3. Chartiers Valley (25-2) (7) (1)

4. Cardinal O’Hara (20-5) (12) (2)

5. Abington Heights (19-6) (2) (NR)

Out: Pittston Area (2)

Class 4A

1. Villa Maria Academy (22-2) (10) (1)

2. Dunmore (24-1) (2) (2)

3. Blackhawk (25-0) (7) (3)

4. Delone Catholic (27-1) (3) (4)

5. Bedford (22-5) (6) (5)

Out: None

Class 3A

1. North Catholic (20-5) (7) (2)

2. Forest Hills (20-7) (6) (3)

3. Bloomsburg (23-5) (4) (4)

4. Neumann-Goretti (13-9) (12) (NR)

5. Taylor Riverside (21-4) (2) (NR)

Out: Fairview (10), Executive Education Academy Charter (11)

Class 2A

1. Southern Columbia (26-1) (4) (1)

2. Neshannock (25-2) (7) (2)

3. Columbia (24-2) (3) (3)

4. Homer-Center (23-4) (6) (NR)

5. Bishop McCort (24-4) (6) (5)

Out: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)

Class A

1. Kennedy Catholic (22-2) (10) (1)

2. Northumberland Christian (20-3) (4) (2)

3. Elk County Catholic (25-3) (9) (4)

4. Christian School of York (25-2) (3) (3)

5. Portage (22-5) (6) (NR)

Out: Williamsburg (6)