Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020

Sunday, February 16, 2020 | 9:15 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Rochester’s Corynne Hauser drives past West Greene’s Madison Lampe during the WPIAL Class A championship game Friday, Mar. 1, 2019, at Petersen Events Center.

Last week around the PIAA was a lot like the classic movie “All Quiet on the Western Front,” except you could add on the Central Front and the Eastern Front.

It was the week when the regular season ended and most district playoffs began, however the elite teams in each district won’t see the postseason court until this week.

Thus, there are very few changes to the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

In fact, no team was deleted, thus no new teams cracked the top five.

Only three teams lost their grip on the top five as losses dropped Nazareth, Woodland Hills and Serra Catholic from this week’s rankings.

There was one change at the top as Bethel Park dropped to No. 2, and Central Dauphin took over at No. 1 in Class 6A.

Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Linden Hall in 2A and Jenkintown (A) remain on top of their classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each classification through Sunday, Feb. 16. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Central Dauphin (19-1) (3) (2)

2. Bethel Park (19-2) (7) (1)

3. North Allegheny (19-3) (7) (3)

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) (1) (4)

5. Spring-Ford (19-3) (1) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Mechanisburg (21-1) (3) (3)

3. Archbishop Wood (17-6) (12) (4)

4. Abington Heights (18-4) (2) (2)

5. Springfield-Delco (17-4) (1) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (21-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (22-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (19-3) (3) (4)

5. Southmoreland (22-0) (7) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (22-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (21-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

4. West Catholic (12-5) (12) (4)

5. Loyalsock Township (20-2) (4) (5)

Out from last week: None

Class 2A:

1. Linden Hall (16-2) (3) (1)

2. Maplewood (20-2) (10) (2)

3. Bellwood-Antis (21-1) (6) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) (7) (4)

5. Bishop Canevin (16-6) (7) (5)

Our from last week: None

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (21-1) (7) (2)

3. West Greene (22-0) (7) (3)

4. North Clarion (22-0) (9) (4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (18-2) (3) (5)

Out from last week: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Chartiers Valley, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Rochester, Southmoreland, West Greene