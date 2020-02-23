Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020

By:

Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 6:41 PM

The district playoffs continued last week around the PIAA, and the elite teams held their own with one exception.

The lone change was in Class 2A, where defending WPIAL champion Our Lady of the Sacred Heart was upset in the quarterfinals by Ellis School, thus bumping the Chargers from this week’s Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Replacing them is Bishop Guilfoyle from District 6.

The top teams remain the same heading into the district semifinals and finals this week with Central Dauphin (6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Linden Hall in 2A and Jenkintown (A) remaining No. 1 in their classifications.

Here is the latest PIAA top five through Sunday. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after their record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Central Dauphin (24-1) (3) (1)

2. Bethel Park (20-2) (7) (2)

3. North Allegheny (20-3) (7) (3)

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (22-2) (1) (4)

5. Spring-Ford (21-3) (1) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (23-0) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (18-6) (12) (3)

3. Mechanisburg (23-2) (3) (2)

4. Abington Heights (19-4) (2) (4)

5. Springfield-Delco (19-4) (1) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (22-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (24-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (23-3) (3) (4)

5. Southmoreland (23-0) (7) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (23-1) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (23-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (22-2) (1) (3)

4. West Catholic (13-5) (12) (4)

5. Loyalsock Township (21-2) (4) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 2A:

1. Linden Hall (19-2) (3) (1)

2. Maplewood (21-2) (10) (2)

3. Bellwood-Antis (22-1) (6) (3)

4. Bishop Canevin (17-6) (7) (5)

5. Bishop Guilfoyle (18-6) (6) (NR)

Our from last week — Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (7)

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (23-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (22-1) (7) (2)

3. West Greene (23-0) (7) (3)

4. North Clarion (22-0) (9) (4)

5. Lancaster Country Day (20-3) (3) (5)

Out from last week — None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

