Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bethel Park’s Mallory Locke drives past Mt. Lebanon’s Patrice Smithduring their game Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, at Bethel Park High School.

Three weeks remain before the PIAA girls basketball brackets are finalized as the regular season concludes and the district playoffs begin.

With teams prepping for the postseason, very few changes were made from last week in the Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

Only three teams lost their grip on the top five as losses dropped Nazareth, Woodland Hills and Serra Catholic from this week’s rankings.

The door was open, and Plymouth-Whitemarsh, Springfield-Delco and Bishop Canevin were eager to join the state elite.

There were no changes at the top as Bethel Park (Class 6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Linden Hall in 2A and Jenkintown (A) remain on top of their classifications. Linden Hall lost, but it came at the hands of Class 4A No. 4 Lancaster Catholic, thus the Lions remain on top.

Here is the latest PIAA top five through Sunday. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after its record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Bethel Park (19-1) (7) (1)

2. Central Dauphin (19-1) (3) (3)

3. North Allegheny (18-3) (7) (4)

4. Plymouth-Whitemarsh (20-2) (1) (NR)

5. Spring-Ford (19-3) (1) (2)

Out from last week — Nazareth (11)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (22-0) (7) (1)

2. Abington Heights (18-3) (2) (5)

3. Mechanisburg (21-1) (3) (2)

4. Archbishop Wood (16-6) (12) (3)

5. Springfield-Delco (17-4) (1) (NR)

Out from last week — Woodland Hills (7)

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (20-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (22-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (20-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (19-3) (3) (4)

5. Southmoreland (21-0) (7) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (22-0) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (19-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (20-2) (1) (3)

4. West Catholic (11-5) (12) (5)

5. Loyalsock Township (19-2) (4) (4)

Out from last week — None

Class 2A:

1. Linden Hall (16-2) (3) (1)

2. Maplewood (19-2) (10) (2)

3. Bellwood-Antis (20-1) (6) (3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (18-3) (7) (5)

5. Bishop Canevin (16-6) (7) (NR)

Our from last week — Serra Catholic (7)

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (22-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (20-1) (7) (3)

3. West Greene (22-0) (7) (4)

4. North Clarion (21-0) (9) (5)

5. Lancaster Country Day (18-2) (3) (2)

Out from last week — None

