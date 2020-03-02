Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020

By:

Sunday, March 1, 2020 | 8:47 PM

The district playoffs are in the rear view mirror, and state gold becomes the goal.

There were plenty of changes in the final week of the district playoffs as eight ranked teams from a week ago lost in the semifinals or championships, then missed out on this week’s Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings.

All of the top teams from last week went on to win their district and remain at No. 1 heading into the state playoffs. They include Central Dauphin (6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), North Catholic (4A), Delone Catholic (3A), Linden Hall in 2A and Jenkintown (A).

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications as of March 1. The team’s district is the number in parenthesis after their record, followed by the teams ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. Central Dauphin (26-1) (3) (1)

2. North Allegheny (22-3) (7) (3)

3. Central Bucks West (23-3) (1) (NR)

4. Nazareth (24-4) (11) (NR)

5. Bethel Park (21-3) (7) (2)

Out from last week: Plymouth-Whitemarsh (1), Spring-Ford (1)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (25-0) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (19-7) (12) (2)

3. Springfield-Delco (21-4) (1) (5)

4. Gettysburg (26-3) (3) (NR)

5. Grove City (22-3) (10) (NR)

Out from last week: Mechanicsburg (3), Abington Heights (2)

Class 4A:

1. North Catholic (24-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (27-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (26-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (25-3) (3) (4)

5. Villa Maria Academy (19-4) (10) (NR)

Out from last week: Southmoreland (7)

Class 3A:

1. Delone Catholic (24-1) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (23-1) (2) (2)

3. St. Basil Academy (22-2) (1) (3)

4. West Catholic (17-9) (12) (4)

5. Mercyhurst Prep (21-4) (10) (NR)

Out from last week: Loyalsock Township (4)

Class 2A:

1. Linden Hall (20-2) (3) (1)

2. Bishop Canevin (20-6) (7) (4)

3. Bishop Guilfoyle (20-6) (6) (5)

4. West Middlesex (18-6) (10) (NR)

5. Mahoney Area (20-5) (11) (NR)

Our from last week: Maplewood (10), Bellwood-Antis (6)

Class A:

1. Jenkintown (25-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (24-1) (7) (2)

3. Lancaster Country Day (22-4) (3) (5)

4. West Greene (24-1) (7) (3)

5. North Clarion (24-1) (9) (4)

Out from last week: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

Tags: Bethel Park, Bishop Canevin, Chartiers Valley, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Rochester, West Greene