Trib HSSN girls basketball state rankings for Week of March 8, 2020

Sunday, March 8, 2020 | 9:18 PM

The Road to Hershey is open as the state basketball playoffs have one round in the books.

Five teams, including four district champions, saw their season end and their time in the HSSN state rankings come to a close with opening-round losses over the weekend.

The biggest surprise was the No. 1 team in Class 6A, District 3 champion Central Dauphin, losing to Baldwin (13-10), the No. 5 team out of the WPIAL.

With the Rams knocked out, WPIAL champion North Allegheny moves up a spot to No. 1 in 6A, joining Chartiers Valley, North Catholic, Delone Catholic, Linden Hall and Jenkintown at the top of their classifications.

This week, the PIAA playoffs continue with second-round action Tuesday and Wednesday, followed by the state quarterfinals Friday and Saturday.

Here is the latest PIAA top five in each of the six classifications through March 9. The team’s district is the number in parentheses after their record, followed by the team’s ranking from last week.

Class 6A

1. North Allegheny (23-3) (7) (2)

2. Central Bucks West (24-3) (1) (3)

3. Nazareth (25-4) (11) (4)

4. Bethel Park (22-3) (7) (5)

5. Cardinal O’Hara (20-6) (12) (NR)

Out from last week — Central Dauphin (3)

Class 5A

1. Chartiers Valley (26-0) (7) (1)

2. Archbishop Wood (20-7) (12) (2)

3. Springfield-Delco (22-4) (1) (3)

4. Gettysburg (27-3) (3) (4)

5. Trinity (20-5) (7) (NR)

Out from last week — Grove City (10)

Class 4A

1. North Catholic (25-1) (7) (1)

2. Bethlehem Catholic (28-0) (11) (2)

3. Scranton Prep (27-0) (2) (3)

4. Lancaster Catholic (26-3) (3) (4)

5. Villa Maria Academy (20-4) (10) (5)

Out from last week — None

Class 3A

1. Delone Catholic (25-1) (3) (1)

2. Dunmore (24-1) (2) (2)

3. West Catholic (18-9) (12) (4)

4. Mercyhurst Prep (22-4) (10) (5)

5. Cambria Heights (24-3) (6) (NR)

Out from last week — St. Basil Academy (1)

Class 2A

1. Linden Hall (21-2) (3) (1)

2. Bishop Guilfoyle (21-6) (6) (3)

3. West Middlesex (19-6) (10) (4)

4. Mahoney Area (21-5) (11) (5)

5. Bellwood-Antis (25-2) (6) (NR)

Our from last week — Bishop Canevin (7)

Class A

1. Jenkintown (26-0) (1) (1)

2. Rochester (25-1) (7) (2)

3. Lancaster Country Day (23-4) (3) (3)

4. Kennedy Catholic (21-3) (10) (NR)

5. North Clarion (24-1) (9) (5)

Out from last week — West Greene (7)

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

