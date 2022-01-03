Trib HSSN girls basketball team of the week for week ending Jan. 2, 2022

Sunday, January 2, 2022 | 9:15 PM

Jenn Codeluppi | Mon Valley Independent Monessen’s Sydney Caterino is defended by Union’s Kayla Fruehstorfer in a WPIAL Class A playoff game Thursday, March 4, 2021.

A lot of attention deservedly has been paid to the Union boys basketball team this season. A preseason top-five team, the Scotties were 7-0 before losing to Class 2A power Neshannock in the finals of the Neshannock Holiday Tournament.

However, there is another Scotties basketball team that is proving to be more bite than bark.

The Union girls team is off to a perfect start heading into section play this week with a 7-0 record.

“We returned four starters from last year that have continued to play quality minutes for us in Elise Booker, Kayla Fruehstorfer, Kendall Preuhs and Zoe Lepri,” Union third-year coach Rob Nogay said. “They have all had significant playing time since their freshman years. Kelly Cleaver has been a huge addition for us defensively and offensively. Bella Cameron and Kylie Fruehstorfer have given us big minutes coming off the bench.”

The Scotties’ three recent wins came the week before Christmas, starting with a road victory at Shenango.

“Shenango was a big road win and started us off on the right foot for a tough week,” Nogay said. “We wanted to play a tough nonleague schedule this year to help prepare us for a tough section with Rochester, Bishop Canevin and Eden.”

After the 50-48 triumph, the Scotties hit the road again two days later and rolled past Aliquippa, 54-17.

“Our game starts and ends with playing solid defense,” Nogay said. “We take pride in the little things like boxing out. Our defense was key at Aliquippa, which was another higher classification road win.”

The next night, Union returned home to host defending WPIAL 3A champion Mohawk. The Scotties again played top-notch defense in a 52-28 victory over the Warriors.

“Mohawk was a big win for us,” Nogay said. “We were able to get after them defensively and create some turnovers. Mohawk definitely lost a few key girls, but they are still a very solid team and that was a big home win to complete the week, 3-0.”

Union was scheduled to play in the New Castle Holiday Tournament, but when their games were postponed, it gave Nogay and his team a chance to fine tune their game with a busy week of practice.

“We fully expected to play but were informed that New Castle had to postpone. It created a very long layoff for us, but we were able to get a lot of practice in to prepare for our section.”

All five teams in Section 1-A are over .500 as section play begins this week. Rochester, Eden Christian Academy, Bishop Canevin, Cornell and Union are a combined 25-7 in nonsection games.

The Scotties’ first week of section play has them visiting Eden Christian Academy (5-1) on Monday, then hosting Bishop Canevin (4-2) on Thursday.

“Bishop and Eden are always solid teams and contenders in Class A,” Nogay said. “We will prepare accordingly and try to play our style of basketball. This week is a very big week with those two teams right off the bat and Rochester in a couple weeks. We will be prepared and, hopefully, bring our A-game.”

2022 Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Teams of the Week

Week 1 – Blackhawk Cougars

