Trib HSSN Girls Basketball Team of the Week for week ending March 21, 2021

By:

Sunday, March 21, 2021

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Perri Page (11) celebrates with Helene Cowan (5) and Aislin Malcolm during their PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal against Warren on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School.

Three losses in a 25-day period seemed to take the spotlight away from a team that had won two straight WPIAL crowns, claimed the most recently completed PIAA Class 5A girls basketball championship and was the owner of a record 64-game winning streak.

For the first time in more than two years, the Colts were no longer the team to beat.

That proved to be a mistake as Chartiers Valley (24-3) not only is hunting for more gold, it is back to hunting everybody in its path.

The Colts postseason winning streak reached 18 in a row after a district championship victory and a state quarterfinals triumph last week.

“I think against Trinity and in the second half (vs. Warren) we played our best ball,” Chartiers Valley coach Tim McConnell said. “We’re going on the road Tuesday, and we have to play our best ball on the road and see what happens.”

Chartiers Valley earned a third straight WPIAL championship Monday, knocking off a Trinity team that ended the Colts winning streak Jan. 23, 49-42.

It was that result that gave the Hillers the top seed in the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs.

The Colts galloped to a quick lead and never looked back as they celebrated in the winners’ circle following a 62-40 victory over the Hillers.

“The streak I care about is that’s a three-peat,” McConnell said after the championship game. “I’ll take that streak any day. I said we we’re here to win WPIAL championships. I never got into coaching to break streaks. I never even thought about breaking a streak. It was nice, but there will be some team that comes by next year, three years, 10 years, 20 years, that will be special and they’ll break our streak and it will move on, but you can’t take away a WPIAL championship. It will be etched in stone for life.”

Junior Aislin Malcolm led the Colts with 19 points, and Perri Page added 18 . The Cowan twins also hit double figures as Hallie scored 13 points and Helene scored 12.

A year ago, Chartiers Valley crushed Warren in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs by 33 points.

They met Saturday in a quarterfinals contest that was tight through the first quarter before the Colts extended their lead to nine points by halftime.

Page scored 10 of her game-high 19 points in the first quarter.

A 13-0 run in the third quarter iced it for the Colts, who extinguished the Dragons, 61-38.

“I thought our defense in the second half was a lot better,” McConnell said. “We were a little out of position early. I thought our guard play could speed them up because I thought they would want it to be a lower-scoring game, so that’s why we pressured in the first half. When we settled down and guarded them in the second half, we only gave up 13 points. I’m very pleased with that effort.”

Chartiers Valley has had to adjust to life without junior Marian Turnbull. The transfer was ruled ineligible for the postseason, but it has not slowed the Colts down.

“Marian was great for us during the regular season. They ruled her ineligible, and we had to move on,” McConnell said. “We went to the twin, Helene, and said the ball is in your court. To be honest, I couldn’t ask her to do any more than she’s doing. She’s really taken the ball and made us a great team in the playoffs. I’m just excited for what she’s doing for this team.”

The Colts are in the PIAA final four and will face Hollidaysburg/Spring Grove on the road Tuesday with a berth in Saturday’s title game at stake.

“If we’re going to do this and make a trip to Hershey and try to win a state title, we’re going to need to keep playing like that,” McConnell said.

