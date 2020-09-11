Trib HSSN has you covered in Week 1

Friday, September 11, 2020 | 8:11 AM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Bethel Park lineman go through drills during workouts Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 at Bethel Park High School.

The TribLive High School Sports Network is giving football fans the best seat in the house.

Health and safety regulations might prevent fans from being in the stands Friday night, but HSSN has the next best thing with more than 35 broadcasts scheduled for the season’s opening weekend.

Friday’s marquee matchup will feature Bethel Park at Upper St. Clair in a WPIAL Class 5A Allegheny Six showdown at 7 p.m.

Trib HSSN will live video stream with multiple cameras, instant replay, graphics and more.

Other live video streams Friday include Penn Hills at North Allegheny, Belle Vernon at McKeesport, Thomas Jefferson at West Mifflin, Quaker Valley at Avonworth and Laurel at Neshannock.

Saturday’s video stream games include Imani Christian at Bishop Canevin and Union at Shenango.

Visit TribHSSN.triblive.com for a full schedule of video and audio broadcasts, and be sure to check out recaps, roundups, galleries, statistics and more after the games.

