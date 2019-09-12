Trib HSSN high school football don’t-miss matchups for Week 3

By:

Thursday, September 12, 2019

Class 6A conference

Seneca Valley (1-1, 1-2) at Mt. Lebanon (2-0, 2-1)

7:30 p.m. Friday, Mt. Lebanon Stadium

On the air: KDKA-AM 1020 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Ron Butschle, Seneca Valley; Bob Palko, Mt. Lebanon

Players to watch: Gabe Lawson, Seneca Valley (Sr., 6-2, 190, QB); Mason Ventrone, Mt. Lebanon (Sr., 6-1, 185, RB)

Last week: Seneca Valley 27, Canon-McMillan 7; Mt. Lebanon 63, Butler 7

Four downs: 1. After falling to Erie McDowell and a conference loss to Central Catholic in the first two weeks, Seneca Valley rebounded with a convincing home victory over Canon McMillan. Conor Hayes scored the final touchdown for SV on a 90-yard pick six. 2. Raiders quarterback Gabe Lawson connected on 11 of 23 passes for 212 yards. He also threw three touchdowns on passes of 76, 31 and 13 yards to three different teammates. 3. Mt. Lebanon literally ran away from Butler in their 6A conference road victory. Lebo had 489 yards total offense, racking up 337 yards on the ground in their 56-point victory in which they led 49-0 at halftime. 4. Junior Visawn Pennix led the Blue Devils with 99 yards on only five carries in Week Two, while Mason Ventrone scored three touchdowns on runs of 11, 7 and 53 yards.

Extra point: Last year’s meeting was a defensive dandy. Mt. Lebanon outgained Seneca Valley 275-202 in total offense, but the Raiders won at home, 17-14. Lawson had a touchdown pass and a scoring run for SV.

Class 5A Allegheny Eight Conference

West Allegheny (1-1, 1-1) at Peters Township (2-0, 3-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Peters Township Stadium

On the air: WJPA-FM 95.3 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Chris Lucas, West Allegheny; T.J. Plack, Peters Township

Players to watch: Nico Flati, West Allegheny (Jr., 5-9, 185, RB); Logan Pfeuffer, Peters Township (Jr., 6-1, 170, QB)

Last week: Bethel Park 34, West Allegheny 13; Peters Township 26, Woodland Hills 0

Four downs: 1. Bethel Park only outgained West Allegheny last week 295-276, but the key stat was the turnover line. West A turned the ball over five times, including a 55-yard interception return to cap the scoring for Bethel Park. 2. Indians running back Nico Flati rushed for 172 yards in a season opening win over Chartiers Valley, but was held to 52 yards by Bethel Park. 3. The Peters Township defense registered its second shutout in three games by hitting the road and blanking Woodland Hills. In Week Zero, PT beat Fox Chapel 45-0. 4. Indians quarterback Logan Pfeuffer hit on 9 of 16 passes for 140 yards and four touchdowns against the Wolverines, including a pair of scoring passes to senior standout Josh Casilli.

Extra point: The two teams ended up tied for the Allegheny Eight Conference championship a year ago, with the tiebreaker edge going to Peters based on its 42-28 win at West A in Week Three a year ago.

Class 4A Northwest Eight Conference

Beaver (0-2, 1-2) at New Castle (1-1, 2-1)

7 p.m. Friday, Taggart Stadium in New Castle

On the air: WKST-AM 1200 and at TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Jeff Beltz, Beaver; Joe Cowart, New Castle

Players to watch: Tyler Ziggas, Beaver (Jr., 6-1, 155, QB); Demetrius McKnight, New Castle (Sr., 6-0, 200, RB)

Last week: Knoch 42, Beaver 7; South Fayette 37, New Castle 21

Four downs: 1. After rolling past Brashear in Week Zero 30-0, conference play has not been kind to Beaver. They have been outscored in losses to South Fayette and Knoch 97-13. 2. Bobcats quarterback Tyler Ziggas has hit on 12 of 41 passes for 143 yards and two touchdowns thus far this season. He also is the team’s second leading rusher with 62 yards on 17 carries. 3. After dramatic victories over Shaler and Montour in which New Castle scored the game-winning touchdown in the final minute of play, the cardiac ‘Canes lost on the road to South Fayette 37-21 last week. 4. The Red Hurricane were once again led by senior running back Demetrius McKnight, who rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 411 yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Extra point: Both teams made the postseason a year ago with Beaver finishing third and New Castle beating out Knoch and Montour in tiebreakers to finish fourth. The Bobcats beat the Red Hurricane 21-13 at Beaver last year.

Class 3A Tri-County West Conference

South Park (0-1, 0-2) at Keystone Oaks (1-0, 3-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Dormont Stadium

On the air: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: Marty Rieck, South Park; Greg Perry, Keystone Oaks

Players to watch: Rudy Mihoces, South Park (Sr., 5-11, 190, RB); Logan Shrubb, Keystone Oaks (Jr., 6-0, 190, QB)

Last week: Derry 35, South Park 7; Keystone Oaks 49, Hopewell 0

Four downs: 1. South Park has lost to two Class 3A heavyweights by nearly identical scores, dropping their conference opener 34-7 to Beaver Falls before losing 35-7 to 2018 finalist Derry last week in a nonconference game. 2. Rudy Mihoces rushed for 138 yards for the Eagles in the loss to Derry last week. He has 176 yards on 39 carries and a touchdown this season. 3. After squeaking by Brentwood, 26-21, in Week Zero, Keystone Oaks lowered the boom on Highlands and Hopewell by a combined score of 80-0 the last two weeks. 4. Logan Shrubb has been a big part of the Golden Eagles offense this season. He has hit on 35 of 60 passes for 439 yards and three touchdowns through the air, plus he is KO’s leading rusher with 479 yards and five touchdowns.

Extra point: South Park opened the 2018 season 0-3, including a 42-7 home loss to Keystone Oaks. The Golden Eagles finished in fifth place in the eight-team TCW Conference a year ago while the Eagles were sixth.

Class 2A Three Rivers Conference

Carlynton (1-0, 2-1) at South Side Beaver (1-0, 1-2)

7 p.m. Friday, Ashcroft Stadium at South Side HS

On the air: None

Coaches: Rich Piccinini, Carlynton; Luke Travelpiece, South Side

Players to watch: Dallas Paolino, Carlynton (Sr., 5-10, 215, RB); Aden Almashy, South Side (Jr., 6-3, 175, QB)

Last week: Apollo-Ridge 22, Carlynton 7; South Side 30, Serra Catholic 27

Four downs: 1. Carlynton won its first two games for the first time in 14 years, including a 42-8 conference opening rout of Fort Cherry in Week 1. 2. The Cougars offense was stalled in a nonconference loss at Apollo-Ridge last week. Quarterback Elijah Babish threw for only 30 yards while leading rusher Dallas Paolino rushed for 65 yards on 19 carries. 3. A year after reaching the title game in Class 2A, South Side lost its first two games by a combined 13 points before winning its conference opener last week in another close game. 4. The Rams turned to quarterback Aden Almashy, who was a near-perfect 7 of 8 passing for 173 yards and a scoring pass along with three touchdown runs by senior running back Anthony Navarra.

Extra point: After winning its opener a year ago, Carlynton lost seven straight, including a 54-33 shootout loss at Honus Wagner Field in Week 3 to South Side.

Class A Big 7 Conference

Sto-Rox (2-0, 3-0) at Cornell (1-0, 2-0)

7 p.m. Friday, Cornell Stadium

On the air: TribHSSN.TribLive.com

Coaches: LaRoi Johnson, Sto-Rox; Ed Dawson, Cornell

Players to watch: Eric Wilson, Sto-Rox (Sr., 6-3, 190, QB); Zaire Harrison, Cornell (Sr., 5-11, 180, QB)

Last week: Sto-Rox 43, Union 8; Cornell 62, Bentworth 9

Four downs: 1. The lengthy list of standout quarterbacks to come out of Sto-Rox has another one in Eric Wilson. Wilson joins the ranks of Adam DiMichele, Paul Jones and record setter Lenny Williams this century alone in leading the Vikings to 109 points in three wins this season. 2. Wilson hit on 27 of 42 passes for 298 yards last week, adding to his total of 868 yards passing and four touchdowns in the Vikings’ three wins. 3. Cornell hasn’t reached the WPIAL playoffs since 2011. Part of the drought includes the period the Raiders did not field a team from 2012-15. 4. If the Raiders are to make the playoffs this season, quarterback Zaire Harrison will be a big reason why. He has passed for 518 yards and six touchdowns, plus he is the team’s leading rusher with 113 yards on the ground and four scores.

Extra point: Since restarting its football program in 2016, Cornell has lost all three games against Sto-Rox by a combined score of 114-6, including the Vikings’ 58-6 thrashing a year ago.

