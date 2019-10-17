Trib HSSN high school football players to watch in Week 8

By:

Thursday, October 17, 2019 | 6:45 PM

Louis Raggiunti | For the Tribune-Review North Hills’ Curtis Foskey (24) looks for some running room against Fox Chapel August 30, 2019 at North Hills. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Pine-Richland’s Luke Meckler celebrates as he scores during the first quarter against Penn Hills Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in Pine. Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review New Castle quarterback Michael Wells draws a facemask penalty from South Fayette’s Drew Franklin Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at South Fayette High School. Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review McKeesport’s Devari Robinson steps through the tackle attempt by Penn Trafford’s Mason Frye Friday Sept. 13, 2019 at Penn Trafford High School. Previous Next

Here are four WPIAL football players to watch for during Week 8:

Curtis Foskey

North Hills, Jr., RB/LB

Foskey (5-9, 192) ran for 178 yards and four touchdowns on just 14 carries in last week’s blowout win over Armstrong. He and the Indians (5-3, 4-1) will try and keep that momentum going Friday at home against Shaler (3-5, 2-3) in a Class 5A Northern Conference game.

Luke Meckler

Pine-Richland, Sr., RB/FS

Meckler (5-9, 160) caught four passes for 104 yards and a score and also ran for 33 yards and a touchdown as Pine-Richland rolled past Mt. Lebanon, 41-0, last week. The Rams (7-1, 5-1) will head to Seneca Valley (3-5, 3-3) this Friday night for another Class 6A showdown.

Devari Robinson

McKeesport, Sr., QB/SS

The architect of McKeesport’s rushing attack, Robinson (5-11, 180) has scored 22 touchdowns, good for third in the WPIAL behind West Greene’s Ben Jackson (32) and Mars’ Teddy Ruffner (24). Robinson, who has run for 829 yards, will lead the Tigers (6-2, 3-1) into Murrysville on Friday for a Class 5A Big East battle against Franklin Regional (4-2, 3-1).

Michael Wells

New Castle, So., QB/SS

Wells threw for 117 yards and two touchdowns and also caught a 59-yard TD pass as New Castle (5-3, 3-2) routed Knoch, 34-7, in the Class 4A Northwest 8 Conference. The Red Hurricanes will head to Highlands for another conference showdown on Friday night.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.

Tags: McKeesport, New Castle, North Hills, Pine-Richland