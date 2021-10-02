Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 3, 2021

By:

Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 5:39 PM

Mike Darnay | Mon Valley Independent Penn-Trafford’s Cade Yacamelli carries the ball against Belle Vernon on Friday, Sept. 10, 2021. Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review Leechburg’s Logan Kline (right) carries the ball against Jeannette on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021 at Jeannette High School. Previous Next

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 5-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 2

3. Canon-McMillan, 4-2, 5

4. North Allegheny, 3-3, 4

5. Seneca Valley, 4-2, 3

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Moon, 6-0, 1

2. Pine-Richland, 3-3, 4

3. Gateway, 4-2, 5

4. South Fayette, 4-1, 3

5. Penn-Trafford, 4-2, NR

Out: Peters Township (4-2, 2)

Class 4A

1. Belle Vernon, 5-0, 1

2. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 2

3. Aliquippa, 4-1, 3

4. McKeesport, 5-1, 4

5. Hampton, 6-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 6-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 6-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 5-1, 3

4. Mt. Pleasant, 4-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox, 6-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 7-0, 2

3. Washington, 6-0, 3

4. Laurel, *5-0, 4

5. Steel Valley, 5-0, NR

Out: Ligonier Valley (5-1, 5)

Class A

1. Clairton, 3-2, 1

2. OLSH, *4-0, 2

3. Leechburg, 5-1, 4

4. Bishop Canevin, 5-1, 3

5. Cornell, 4-1, 5

Out: none

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .