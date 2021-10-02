Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 3, 2021
Saturday, October 2, 2021 | 5:39 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 5-1, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 6-0, 2
3. Canon-McMillan, 4-2, 5
4. North Allegheny, 3-3, 4
5. Seneca Valley, 4-2, 3
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Moon, 6-0, 1
2. Pine-Richland, 3-3, 4
3. Gateway, 4-2, 5
4. South Fayette, 4-1, 3
5. Penn-Trafford, 4-2, NR
Out: Peters Township (4-2, 2)
Class 4A
1. Belle Vernon, 5-0, 1
2. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 2
3. Aliquippa, 4-1, 3
4. McKeesport, 5-1, 4
5. Hampton, 6-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 6-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 6-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 5-1, 3
4. Mt. Pleasant, 4-2, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 4-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Sto-Rox, 6-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 7-0, 2
3. Washington, 6-0, 3
4. Laurel, *5-0, 4
5. Steel Valley, 5-0, NR
Out: Ligonier Valley (5-1, 5)
Class A
1. Clairton, 3-2, 1
2. OLSH, *4-0, 2
3. Leechburg, 5-1, 4
4. Bishop Canevin, 5-1, 3
5. Cornell, 4-1, 5
Out: none
