Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 6:13 PM

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Mt. Lebanon, 7-0, 2

2. Central Catholic, 5-2, 1

3. North Allegheny, 4-3, 4

4. Seneca Valley, 5-2, 5

5. Canon-McMillan, 4-3, 3

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Moon, 7-0, 1

2. Pine-Richland, 4-3, 2

3. Penn-Trafford, 5-2, 5

4. Gateway, 4-3, 3

5. Penn Hills, 3-3, NR

Out: South Fayette (4-2, 4)

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Belle Vernon, 6-0, 1

2. Thomas Jefferson, 4-1, 2

3. Aliquippa, 5-1, 3

4. McKeesport, 6-1, 4

5. Hampton, 7-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Valley, 7-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 7-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 6-1, 3

4. Mount Pleasant, 5-2, 4

5. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 5

Out: none

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Sto-Rox, 7-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 8-0, 2

3. Washington, 6-0, 3

4. Laurel, 7-0, 4

5. Steel Valley, 6-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Clairton, 4-2, 1

2. Bishop Canevin, 6-1, 4

3. Cornell, 5-1, 5

4. Greensburg C.C., 5-2, NR

5. Rochester, 5-1, NR

Out: OLSH (5-1, 2), Leechburg (5-2, 3)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

