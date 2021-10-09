Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Oct. 9, 2021
Saturday, October 9, 2021 | 6:13 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Mt. Lebanon, 7-0, 2
2. Central Catholic, 5-2, 1
3. North Allegheny, 4-3, 4
4. Seneca Valley, 5-2, 5
5. Canon-McMillan, 4-3, 3
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Moon, 7-0, 1
2. Pine-Richland, 4-3, 2
3. Penn-Trafford, 5-2, 5
4. Gateway, 4-3, 3
5. Penn Hills, 3-3, NR
Out: South Fayette (4-2, 4)
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Belle Vernon, 6-0, 1
2. Thomas Jefferson, 4-1, 2
3. Aliquippa, 5-1, 3
4. McKeesport, 6-1, 4
5. Hampton, 7-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Valley, 7-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 7-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 6-1, 3
4. Mount Pleasant, 5-2, 4
5. Elizabeth Forward, 5-2, 5
Out: none
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Sto-Rox, 7-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 8-0, 2
3. Washington, 6-0, 3
4. Laurel, 7-0, 4
5. Steel Valley, 6-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Clairton, 4-2, 1
2. Bishop Canevin, 6-1, 4
3. Cornell, 5-1, 5
4. Greensburg C.C., 5-2, NR
5. Rochester, 5-1, NR
Out: OLSH (5-1, 2), Leechburg (5-2, 3)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
