Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 12, 2021

Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 6:59 PM

Josh Rowntree | For the Tribune-Review Moon players celebrate after defeating Woodland Hills on Sept. 10, 2021, at the Wolvarena.

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 2-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, 2

3. North Allegheny, 2-1, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 2-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Moon, 3-0, 4

2. Gateway, 2-1, 2

3. Penn-Trafford, 2-1, 1

4. North Hills, 2-1, 5

5. Peters Township, 2-1, 3

Out: none

Class 4A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 2-0, 2

3. McKeesport, 3-0, 4

4. Aliquippa, 1-1, 3

5. Hampton, 3-0, NR

Out: Armstrong (2-1, 5)

Class 3A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Valley, 3-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 3-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 3-0, 3

4. Keystone Oaks, 2-1, 4

5. Southmoreland, 2-1, NR

Out: Mount Pleasant (2-1, 5)

Class 2A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Sto-Rox, 3-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 3-0, 2

3. Washington, 3-0, 4

4. Laurel, 3-0, 5

5. Ligonier Valley, 3-0, NR

Out: Beaver Falls (0-2, 3)

Class A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Rochester, 2-0, 1

2. California, 2-0, 3

3. Springdale, 3-0, 4

4. Clairton, 0-2, 2

5. OLSH, 2-0, 5

Out: none

