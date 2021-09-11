Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 12, 2021
Saturday, September 11, 2021 | 6:59 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 2-1, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 3-0, 2
3. North Allegheny, 2-1, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 2-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 2-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Moon, 3-0, 4
2. Gateway, 2-1, 2
3. Penn-Trafford, 2-1, 1
4. North Hills, 2-1, 5
5. Peters Township, 2-1, 3
Out: none
Class 4A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Thomas Jefferson, 2-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 2-0, 2
3. McKeesport, 3-0, 4
4. Aliquippa, 1-1, 3
5. Hampton, 3-0, NR
Out: Armstrong (2-1, 5)
Class 3A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Valley, 3-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 3-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 3-0, 3
4. Keystone Oaks, 2-1, 4
5. Southmoreland, 2-1, NR
Out: Mount Pleasant (2-1, 5)
Class 2A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Sto-Rox, 3-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 3-0, 2
3. Washington, 3-0, 4
4. Laurel, 3-0, 5
5. Ligonier Valley, 3-0, NR
Out: Beaver Falls (0-2, 3)
Class A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Rochester, 2-0, 1
2. California, 2-0, 3
3. Springdale, 3-0, 4
4. Clairton, 0-2, 2
5. OLSH, 2-0, 5
Out: none
