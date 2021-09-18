Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 19, 2021
By:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 5:23 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 3-1, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, 2
3. North Allegheny, 3-1, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 2-2, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Moon, 4-0, 1
2. Gateway, 3-1, 2
3. Peters Township, 3-1, 5
4. South Fayette, 3-1, NR
5. West Allegheny, 3-0, NR
Out: Penn-Trafford (2-2, 3), North Hills (2-2, 4)
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 3-0, 2
3. Aliquippa, 2-1, 4
4. McKeesport, 3-1, 3
5. Hampton, 4-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 4-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 4-0, 3
3. Avonworth, 3-1, 2
4. Southmoreland, 3-1, 5
5. Keystone Oaks, 2-2, 4
Out: none
Class 2A
1. Sto-Rox, 4-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 2
3. Washington, 4-0, 3
4. Laurel, 4-0, 4
5. Ligonier Valley, 4-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Clairton, 1-2, 4
2. OLSH, 3-0, 5
3. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, NR
4. Springdale, 3-1, 3
5. Union, 3-1, NR
Out: Rochester (2-1, 1), California (2-1, 2)
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
More Football• George Guido: Valley’s ‘Dirty 30’ 1996 football team to be honored
• Tough challenges await unbeaten Kiski Area, Highlands
• Latrobe’s Brewer has been a touchdown machine
• Westmoreland high school football notebook: Southmoreland opens it up
• Nijhay Burt’s 5 touchdowns lead Steel Valley past Keystone Oaks