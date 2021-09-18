TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 19, 2021

By:
Saturday, September 18, 2021 | 5:23 PM

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 3-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 4-0, 2

3. North Allegheny, 3-1, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 3-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 2-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Moon, 4-0, 1

2. Gateway, 3-1, 2

3. Peters Township, 3-1, 5

4. South Fayette, 3-1, NR

5. West Allegheny, 3-0, NR

Out: Penn-Trafford (2-2, 3), North Hills (2-2, 4)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 3-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 3-0, 2

3. Aliquippa, 2-1, 4

4. McKeesport, 3-1, 3

5. Hampton, 4-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 4-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 4-0, 3

3. Avonworth, 3-1, 2

4. Southmoreland, 3-1, 5

5. Keystone Oaks, 2-2, 4

Out: none

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox, 4-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 4-0, 2

3. Washington, 4-0, 3

4. Laurel, 4-0, 4

5. Ligonier Valley, 4-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Clairton, 1-2, 4

2. OLSH, 3-0, 5

3. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, NR

4. Springdale, 3-1, 3

5. Union, 3-1, NR

Out: Rochester (2-1, 1), California (2-1, 2)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Football

George Guido: Valley’s ‘Dirty 30’ 1996 football team to be honored
Tough challenges await unbeaten Kiski Area, Highlands
Latrobe’s Brewer has been a touchdown machine
Westmoreland high school football notebook: Southmoreland opens it up
Nijhay Burt’s 5 touchdowns lead Steel Valley past Keystone Oaks

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me