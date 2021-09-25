TribLIVE Logo
WPIAL Logo White

Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 26, 2021

By:
Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 3:59 PM

Class 6A

Rk, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 4-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 5-0, 2

3. Seneca Valley, 4-1, 4

4. North Allegheny, 3-2, 3

5. Canon-McMillan, 3-2, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Moon, 5-0, 1

2. Peters Township, 4-1, 3

3. South Fayette, 4-1, 4

4. Pine-Richland, 2-3, NR

5. Gateway, 3-2, 2

Out: West Allegheny (3-1, 5)

Class 4A

1. Belle Vernon, 4-0, 2

2. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 1

3. Aliquippa, 3-1, 3

4. McKeesport, 4-1, 4

5. Hampton, 5-0, 5

Out: none

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 5-0, 1

2. North Catholic, 5-0, 2

3. Avonworth, 4-1, 3

4. Mt. Pleasant, 3-2, NR

5. Elizabeth Forward, 3-2, NR

Out: Southmoreland (3-2, 4), Keystone Oaks (2-3, 5)

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox, 5-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 6-0, 2

3. Washington, 5-0, 3

4. Laurel, 5-0, 4

5. Ligonier Valley, 5-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Clairton, 2-2, 1

2. OLSH, 4-0, 2

3. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, 3*

4. Leechburg, 4-1, NR

5. Cornell, 3-1, NR

Out: Springdale (3-2, 4), Union (3-1, 5)

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

More Football

Devin Whitlock’s thrilling last-second TD ‘most meaningful run he’s ever made’ for Belle Vernon
George Guido: Kiski Area, Leechburg football enjoy best starts since ’80s
Emergence of senior receiver adds another weapon to Chartiers Valley’s offense
High school scores, summaries and schedules for Sept. 24, 2021
Dugger brothers lead Penn Hills to win at Upper St. Clair

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me