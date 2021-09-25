Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 26, 2021
Saturday, September 25, 2021 | 3:59 PM
Class 6A
Rk, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 4-1, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 5-0, 2
3. Seneca Valley, 4-1, 4
4. North Allegheny, 3-2, 3
5. Canon-McMillan, 3-2, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Moon, 5-0, 1
2. Peters Township, 4-1, 3
3. South Fayette, 4-1, 4
4. Pine-Richland, 2-3, NR
5. Gateway, 3-2, 2
Out: West Allegheny (3-1, 5)
Class 4A
1. Belle Vernon, 4-0, 2
2. Thomas Jefferson, 3-1, 1
3. Aliquippa, 3-1, 3
4. McKeesport, 4-1, 4
5. Hampton, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 5-0, 1
2. North Catholic, 5-0, 2
3. Avonworth, 4-1, 3
4. Mt. Pleasant, 3-2, NR
5. Elizabeth Forward, 3-2, NR
Out: Southmoreland (3-2, 4), Keystone Oaks (2-3, 5)
Class 2A
1. Sto-Rox, 5-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 6-0, 2
3. Washington, 5-0, 3
4. Laurel, 5-0, 4
5. Ligonier Valley, 5-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Clairton, 2-2, 1
2. OLSH, 4-0, 2
3. Bishop Canevin, 4-0, 3*
4. Leechburg, 4-1, NR
5. Cornell, 3-1, NR
Out: Springdale (3-2, 4), Union (3-1, 5)
*Saturday game not included
