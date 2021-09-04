Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 5, 2021
Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 7:15 PM
Class 6A
Rank, Team, W-L, Last
1. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1
2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-0, 2
3. North Allegheny, 1-1, 3
4. Seneca Valley, 1-1, 4
5. Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 5
Out: none
Class 5A
1. Penn-Trafford, 2-0, 2
2. Gateway, 1-1, 1
3. Peters Township, 2-0, 5
4. Moon, 2-0, NR
5. North Hills, 2-0, NR
Out: Pine-Richland (0-2, 3), Penn Hills (0-1, 4)
Class 4A
1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 1
2. Belle Vernon, 1-0, 2
3. Aliquippa, 1-0, 3
4. McKeesport, 2-0, 4
5. Armstrong, 2-0, NR
Out: Chartiers Valley (1-1, 5)
Class 3A
1. Central Valley, 2-0, 1
2. Avonworth, 2-0, 2
3. North Catholic, 2-0, 3
4. Keystone Oaks, 2-0, NR
5. Mount Pleasant, 2-0, NR
Out: Elizabeth Forward (1-1, 4), East Allegheny (1-1, 5)
Class 2A
1. Sto-Rox, 2-0, 1
2. Serra Catholic, 2-0, 3
3. Beaver Falls, 0-2, 2
4. Washington, 2-0, 4
5. Laurel, *1-0, 5
Out: none
Class A
1. Rochester, 1-0, 2
2. Clairton, 0-1, 1
3. California, 1-0, 3
4. Springdale, 2-0, 4
5. OLSH, 2-0, NR
Out: Shenango (*0-1, 5)
*Saturday game not included
Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .
