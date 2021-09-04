TribLIVE Logo
Trib HSSN high school football rankings: Sept. 5, 2021

By:
Saturday, September 4, 2021 | 7:15 PM

Class 6A

Rank, Team, W-L, Last

1. Central Catholic, 1-1, 1

2. Mt. Lebanon, 2-0, 2

3. North Allegheny, 1-1, 3

4. Seneca Valley, 1-1, 4

5. Canon-McMillan, 1-1, 5

Out: none

Class 5A

1. Penn-Trafford, 2-0, 2

2. Gateway, 1-1, 1

3. Peters Township, 2-0, 5

4. Moon, 2-0, NR

5. North Hills, 2-0, NR

Out: Pine-Richland (0-2, 3), Penn Hills (0-1, 4)

Class 4A

1. Thomas Jefferson, 1-0, 1

2. Belle Vernon, 1-0, 2

3. Aliquippa, 1-0, 3

4. McKeesport, 2-0, 4

5. Armstrong, 2-0, NR

Out: Chartiers Valley (1-1, 5)

Class 3A

1. Central Valley, 2-0, 1

2. Avonworth, 2-0, 2

3. North Catholic, 2-0, 3

4. Keystone Oaks, 2-0, NR

5. Mount Pleasant, 2-0, NR

Out: Elizabeth Forward (1-1, 4), East Allegheny (1-1, 5)

Class 2A

1. Sto-Rox, 2-0, 1

2. Serra Catholic, 2-0, 3

3. Beaver Falls, 0-2, 2

4. Washington, 2-0, 4

5. Laurel, *1-0, 5

Out: none

Class A

1. Rochester, 1-0, 2

2. Clairton, 0-1, 1

3. California, 1-0, 3

4. Springdale, 2-0, 4

5. OLSH, 2-0, NR

Out: Shenango (*0-1, 5)

*Saturday game not included

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

