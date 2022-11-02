Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 1, 2022

Tuesday, November 1, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Aliquippa’s Tiqwai Hayes celebrates his first touchdown with Brandon Banks during their game against Central Valley last Friday.

Only one team lost its top 5 grip from last week’s Trib HSSN state football rankings as the top 30 PIAA teams finished off the regular season in Week 9 by going a combined 25-4 with one team not in action.

In fact, the four losses came from head-to-head showdowns in District 12, District 3 and two in District 7. Roman Catholic, Central Valley and Manheim Central remain ranked after losing to St. Joe’s Prep, Aliquippa and Exeter Township respectively, while Elizabeth Forward is bumped in 3A after losing big to Belle Vernon.

The lone new entrant as we head into November football is Lancaster Catholic.

There were no changes at No. 1 as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain on top heading into the postseason.

Here are the latest HSSN top 5 rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (7-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated 5A No. 5 Roman Catholic in Week 9, 42-0. They have a District 12 playoff bye this weekend.

2. Garnet Valley (9-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Conestoga in Week 9, 49-3. They host Quakertown in a District 1 first round game on Friday.

3. State College (10-0) (4) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated Chambersburg in Week 9, 36-7. They have a District 6 playoff bye this weekend.

4. Coatesville (8-1) (3) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Avon Grove in Week 9, 35-7. They host Downingtown East in a District 1 first round playoff game on Friday.

5. Nazareth (9-1) (5) (D-11): The Blue Eagles defeated Easton in Week 9, 35-28. They host Parkland in a District 11 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (5-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Murrell Dobbins Vo-Tech in Week 9, 69-0. They face Martin Luther King in a District 12 semifinals playoff game on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (10-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Quakertown in Week 9, 38-8. They host Academy Park in a District 1 first round playoff game on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (10-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles defeated 4A No. 5 Manheim Central in Week 9, 21-17. They have a District 3 playoff bye this weekend.

4. Cathedral Prep (8-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Canisius (NY) in Week 9, 40-6. They have a District 10 playoff bye this weekend.

5. Roman Catholic (7-2) (5) (D-12): The Cahillite lost to 6A No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in Week 9, 42-0. They face Archbishop Wood in a District 12 Archdiocese of Philadelphia championship game on Saturday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (9-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated No. 4 Central Valley in Week 9, 35-24. They have a District 7 playoff bye this weekend.

2. Bishop McDevitt (8-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Lower Dauphin in Week 9, 68-14. They have a District 3 playoff bye this weekend.

3. Jersey Shore (10-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Central Mountain in Week 9, 71-6. They host Shamokin in a District 4 semifinals playoff on Friday.

4. Central Valley (9-1) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors lost to No. 1 Aliquippa in Week 9, 35-24. They have a District 7 playoff bye this weekend.

5. Manheim Central (8-1) (5) (D-3): The Barons lost to 5A No. 3 Exeter Township in Week 9, 21-17. They have a District 3 playoff bye this weekend.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (10-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Lampeter-Strasburg in Week 9, 21-0. They have a District 3 playoff bye this weekend.

2. Danville (10-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Huntingdon in Week 9, 70-8. They have a District 4 playoff bye this weekend.

3. Loyalsock Township (9-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Montoursville in Week 9, 48-14. They host Lewisburg in a District 4 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

4. Belle Vernon (7-2) (5) (D-7): The Leopards defeated No. 4 Elizabeth Forward in Week 9, 48-14. They have a District 7 playoff bye this weekend.

5. Lancaster Catholic (10-0) (NR (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Schuylkill Valley in Week 9, 44-41. They have a District 3 playoff bye this weekend.

Out: Elizabeth Forward (7)

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (10-0) (1) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Mid Valley in Week 9, 28-0. They host Holy Redeemer in a District 2 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (9-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Allderdice in Week 9, 40-8. They host Chestnut Ridge in a District 5/District 8 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Farrell (8-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers did not play in Week 9. They have a District 10 playoff bye this weekend.

4. Mount Carmel (10-0) (4) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated Shamokin in Week 9, 41-0. They host North Penn-Manfield in a District 4 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

5. Steel Valley (9-0) (5) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Serra Catholic in Week 9, 28-0. They have a District 7 playoff bye this weekend.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (7-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated West Perry in Week 9, 53-34. They host Fairfield in the District 3 championship game on Saturday.

2. Bishop Canevin (9-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Carlynton in Week 9, 49-0. They face Jeannette in a District 7 first round playoff game on Friday.

3. Muncy (9-0) (3) (D-4): The Indians defeated Hughesville in Week 9, 44-16. They host Northwest Area in a District 4 semifinals playoff game on Saturday.

4. Canton (9-1) (4) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Troy in Week 9, 28-14. They host South Williamsport in a District 4 semifinals playoff game on Saturday.

5. Northern Lehigh (9-1) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Palmerton in Week 9, 49-28. They host Mahoney Area in a District 11 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None