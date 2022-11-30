Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 29, 2022

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Union’s Matt Stanley scores after stripping the ball from Bishop Canevin during the WPIAL Class A championship game Nov. 25 at Acrisure Stadium.

The favorites remain alive in the state playoffs.

The six top-ranked teams in the TribLive HSSN state football rankings all won their games last week and advance to this weekend’s PIAA semifinals. Wyomissing had the closest call among the six with a two-point win in Class 3A.

There are five semifinal matchups ahead between teams now ranked No. 1 and No. 2. In Class 2A, a semifinal matchup Friday pairs undefeated district champions Westinghouse (13-0) and Steel Valley (12-0).

Seven teams joined the rankings this week, including WPIAL champion Union, which upset Bishop Canevin in the Class A final.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and PIAA district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (10-1) (1) (D-12): The defending state champion Hawks defeated Parkland, 52-21, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 2 Garnet Valley in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

2. Garnet Valley (13-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Central Bucks West, 35-7, in the District 1 finals. They take on No. 1 St. Joseph’s Prep in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

3. State College (13-0) (3) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated North Allegheny, 28-7, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 4 Harrisburg in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

4. Harrisburg (10-2) (5) (D-3): The Cougars defeated Manheim Township, 44-6, in the District 3 finals. They take on No. 3 State College in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

5. North Allegheny (11-1) (4) (D-7): The Tigers lost to State College, 28-7, in a PIAA quarterfinal to end the season.

Out: None

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (9-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Whitehall, 55-7, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 2 Upper Dublin in a PIAA semifinal Friday

2. Upper Dublin (14-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated West Chester Rustin, 21-7, in the District 1 finals. They take on No. 1. Imhotep Charter in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

3. Pine-Richland (11-3) (5) (D-7): The Rams defeated Cathedral Prep, 21-14, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 4 Cocalico in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

4. Cocalico (10-4) (NR) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Exeter Township, 34-14, in the District 3 finals. They take on No. 3 Pine-Richland in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

5. Cathedral Prep (8-3) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers lost to Pine-Richland, 21-14, in a PIAA quarterfinal to end the season.

Out: Exeter Township (D-3)

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (12-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated Central Valley, 34-7, in the WPIAL finals. They take Allentown Central Catholic in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (11-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Manheim Central, 40-0, in the District 3 finals. They take on No. 3 Crestwood in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

3. Crestwood (13-1) (NR) (D-2): The Comets defeated Bonner-Prendergast, 21-14, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 2 Bishop McDevitt in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

4. Allentown Central Catholic (9-5) (NR) (D-11): The Vikings defeated Meadville, 50-7, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 1 Aliquippa in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

5. Central Valley (11-2) (3) (D-7): The Warriors lost to No. 1 Aliquippa, 34-7, in the WPIAL finals to end the season.

Out: Meadville (D-10), Manheim Central (D-3)

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (13-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Danville, 21-19, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 4 Neumann-Goretti in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

2. Belle Vernon (10-2) (3) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Avonworth, 24-7, in the WPIAL finals. They take on No. 2 Central Martinsburg in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

3. Central Martinsburg (11-2) (5) (D-6): The Dragons defeated Grove City, 35-7, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 2 Belle Vernon in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

4. Neumann-Goretti (9-3) (NR) (D-12): The Saints defeated Northwestern Lehigh, 38-6, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 1 Wyomissing in a PIAA semifinal Saturday.

5. Danville (12-1) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen lost to No. 1 Wyomissing, 21-19, in a PIAA quarterfinal to end the season.

Out: Avonworth (D-7)

Class 2A

1. Westinghouse (13-0) (1) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Farrell, 34-6, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 2 Steel Valley in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

2. Steel Valley (12-0) (3) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Beaver Falls, 34-14, in the WPIAL finals. They take on No. 1 Westinghouse in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

3. Southern Columbia (11-3) (5) (D-4): The defending PIAA champion Tigers defeated Bishop Guilfoyle, 42-14, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 4 Trinity in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

4. Trinity (10-4) (NR) (D-3): The Shamrocks defeated Executive Education, 35-17, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 3 Southern Columbia is a semifinal Friday.

5. Farrell (10-2) (2) (D-10): The Steelers lost to Westinghouse, 34-6, in a PIAA quarterfinal to end the season.

Out: Beaver Falls (D-7)

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (12-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Northern Lehigh, 42-35, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 2 Canton in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

2. Canton (12-1) (3) (D-4): The Warriors defeated Northern Cambria, 42-13, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 1 Steelton-Highspire in a semifinal Friday.

3. Union (12-3) (NR) (D-7): The Scotties defeated Bishop Canevin, 26-0, in the WPIAL finals. They take on No. 4 Port Allegany in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

4. Port Allegany (12-1) (NR) (D-9): The Gators defeated Reynolds, 42-8, in a PIAA quarterfinal. They take on No. 3 Union in a PIAA semifinal Friday.

5. Northern Lehigh (12-2) (4) (D-11): The Bulldogs lost to No. 1 Steelton-Highspire, 42-35, in a PIAA quarterfinal to end the season.

Out: Bishop Canevin (D-7), Reynolds (D-10)

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .