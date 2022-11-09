Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Nov. 8, 2022

By:

Tuesday, November 8, 2022 | 7:08 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review North Allegheny’s Campbell Melzer (6) celebrates with Kevin O’Donnell after breaking up a pass in the end zone on fourth down in the final minute against Central Catholic on Sept. 23.

Many of the teams from last week’s Trib HSSN state football rankings enjoyed postseason byes in Week 10.

For a couple of the bigger schools that played and lost, it was bye-bye.

Only 16 of the 30 top 5 teams hit the field last week with 14 advancing in their district playoffs. Two saw their season end and their slide out of the HSSN rankings become permanent.

Both eliminated teams were from Class 6A with Coatesville falling in the District 1 playoffs while Nazareth was bounced from the District 11 postseason.

There were no changes at No. 1 as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain on top nearing the start of the PIAA postseason.

Here are the latest HSSN rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (7-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks had a bye in Week 10. They take on LaSalle College in a District 12 Archdiocese of Philadelphia League semifinals game on Friday.

2. Garnet Valley (10-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Quakertown in Week 10, 63-14. They host Spring-Ford in a District 1 quarterfinals game on Friday.

3. State College (10-0) (3) (D-6): The Little Lions had a bye in Week 10. They take on Altoona in the District 6 championship game on Friday.

4. Perkiomen Valley (10-1) (NR) (D-1): The Vikings defeated Owen J. Roberts in Week 10, 56-19. They host Souderton in a District 1 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

5. North Allegheny (9-1) (NR) (D-7): The Tigers had a bye in Week 10. They host Canon-McMillan in a WPIAL semifinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: Coatesville (1), Nazareth (11)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (6-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Martin Luther King in Week 10, 51-3. They face Mastery Charter North in the District 12 Philadelphia Public League championship game on Saturday.

2. Upper Dublin (11-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Academy Park in Week 10, 35-0. They host Great Valley in a District 1 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (10-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles had a bye in Week 10. They host Dover in a District 3 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (8-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers had a bye in Week 10. They have another District 10 playoff bye this weekend.

5. Roman Catholic (8-2) (5) (D-12): The Cahillite defeated Archbishop Wood in Week 10, 28-0. They have a District 12 bye this weekend.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (9-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips had a bye in Week 10. They host Montour in a WPIAL quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (8-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders had a bye in Week 10. They host East Pennsboro in a District 3 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (11-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Shamokin in Week 10, 63-12. They host Selinsgrove in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

4. Central Valley (9-1) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors had a bye in Week 10. They host Laurel Highlands in a WPIAL quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

5. Manheim Central (8-1) (5) (D-3): The Barons had a bye in Week 10. They host York Suburban in a District 3 quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (10-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans had a bye in Week 10. They host Hamburg in a District 3 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

2. Danville (10-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen had a bye in Week 10. They host Athens in a District 4 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (10-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Lewisburg in Week 10, 48-23. They host Mifflinburg in a District 4 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

4. Belle Vernon (7-2) (4) (D-7): The Leopards had a bye in Week 10. They host East Allegheny in a WPIAL quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

5. Lancaster Catholic (10-0) (5) (D-3): The Crusaders had a bye in Week 10. They host West Perry in a District 3 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (11-0) (1) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Holy Redeemer in Week 10, 69-29. They host Dunmore in the District 2 championship game on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (10-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Chestnut Ridge in Week 10, 48-15. They take on Berlin-Brothersvalley in the District 5/District 8 championship game on Friday.

3. Farrell (8-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers had a bye in Week 10. They take on Seneca in a District 10 semifinals playoff game on Saturday.

4. Mount Carmel (11-0) (4) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated North Penn-Mansfield in Week 10, 60-20. They host Hughesville in a District 4 semifinals playoff game on Friday.

5. Steel Valley (9-0) (5) (D-7): The Ironmen had a bye in Week 10. They host McGuffey in a WPIAL quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

Out: None

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (8-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Fairfield in Week 10, 62-6. They take on Belmont Charter in a PIAA preliminary round game on Saturday.

2. Bishop Canevin (10-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Jeannette in Week 10, 63-14. They host Clairton in a WPIAL quarterfinals playoff game on Friday.

3. Muncy (10-0) (3) (D-4): The Indians defeated Northwest Area in Week 10, 54-6. They host No. 4 Canton in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

4. Canton (10-1) (4) (D-4): The Warriors defeated South Williamsport in Week 10, 42-13. They visit No. 3 Muncy in the District 4 championship game on Friday.

5. Northern Lehigh (10-1) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Mahoney Area in Week 10, 30-7. They take on Tri-Valley in the District 11 championship game on Friday.

Out: None