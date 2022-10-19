Trib HSSN High School Football State Rankings for Oct. 18, 2022

By:

Tuesday, October 18, 2022 | 10:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Bishop Canevin’s Xavier Nelson celebrates on the field after defeating OLSH, 42-7, in the 2021 WPIAL Class A championship game.

As we hit the midway point of October and close in on the start of the district postseason for some, like autumn leaves, a few tradition-rich names have fallen out of the Top 5.

There were four changes in the weekly Trib HSSN state football rankings following Week 7.

Perennial powers Harrisburg in 6A, Neumann-Goretti in 3A and defending state champion Southern Columbia in 2A have dropped out of the rankings … for now.

Unlike those leaves in the yard that will be raked and bagged or burned, there is still enough time left in the season for these teams and any others to resurface back into the state elite down the road.

There were no changes at No. 1 as St. Joe’s Prep in 6A, Imhotep Charter in 5A, Aliquippa in 4A, Wyomissing in 3A, Lakeland in 2A and Steelton-Highspire in A remain on top of their classifications.

There is one head-to-head matchup this weekend between state ranked teams: Jersey Shore, No. 3 in Class 4A, visits Canton, the No. 3 team in Class A.

Here are the latest rankings in each of the six classifications. Teams are listed with overall record, last week’s ranking and district.

Class 6A

1. St. Joseph’s Prep (6-1) (1) (D-12): The Hawks defeated Father Judge in Week 7, 48-14. They do not play this weekend.

2. Garnet Valley (8-0) (2) (D-1): The Jaguars defeated Lower Merion in Week 7, 35-7. They do not play this weekend.

3. Coatesville (7-0) (4) (D-1): The Red Raiders defeated Bishop Shanahan in Week 7, 52-20. They visit Downingtown East on Friday.

4. State College (8-0) (NR) (D-6): The Little Lions defeated No. 3 Harrisburg in Week 7, 20-6. They host Cumberland Valley on Friday.

5. Nazareth (7-1) (NR) (D-11): The Blue Eagles defeated No. 5 Emmaus in Week 7, 20-14 . They visit Whitehall on Friday.

Out: Harrisburg (3), Emmaus (11)

Class 5A

1. Imhotep Charter (4-2) (1) (D-12): The Panthers defeated Olney Charter in Week 7, 35-0. They visit Simon Gratz on Thursday.

2. Upper Dublin (8-0) (2) (D-1): The Cardinals defeated Harry Truman in Week 7, 44-14. They host Souderton on Friday.

3. Exeter Township (8-0) (3) (D-3): The Eagles defeated Landisville Hempfield in Week 7, 44-22. They host Conestoga Valley on Friday.

4. Cathedral Prep (6-2) (4) (D-10): The Ramblers defeated Butler in Week 7, 40-14. They visit Erie on Friday.

5. Roman Catholic (6-1) (5) (D-12): The Cahillite did not play in Week 7. They host LaSalle College on Friday.

Out: None

Class 4A

1. Aliquippa (7-0) (1) (D-7): The defending 4A state champion Quips defeated New Castle in Week 7, 54-6. They visit Chartiers Valley on Friday.

2. Bishop McDevitt (6-1) (2) (D-3): The Crusaders defeated Red Land in Week 7, 55-14. They visit Mifflin County on Friday.

3. Jersey Shore (8-0) (3) (D-4): The Bulldogs defeated Montoursville in Week 7, 58-0. They visit Class A No. 3 Canton on Friday.

4. Central Valley (8-0) (4) (D-7): The defending 3A state champion Warriors defeated Ambridge in Week 7, 49-7. They host West Allegheny on Friday on HSSN.

5. Manheim Central (8-0) (5) (D-3): The Barons defeated Conestoga Valley in Week 7, 48-0. They visit Governor Mifflin on Friday.

Out: None

Class 3A

1. Wyomissing (8-0) (1) (D-3): The Spartans defeated Conrad Weiser in Week 7, 49-10. They visit Octorara on Friday.

2. Danville (8-0) (2) (D-4): The Ironmen defeated Berwick in Week 7, 35-0. They host Bellefonte on Friday.

3. Loyalsock Township (7-1) (3) (D-4): The Lancers defeated Wyalusing Valley in Week 7, 47-0. They visit Troy on Friday.

4. Elizabeth Forward (8-0) (4) (D-7): The Warriors defeated South Allegheny in Week 7, 49-7. They visit Greensburg Salem on Friday.

5. Belle Vernon (5-2) (NR) (D-7): The Leopards defeated Mt. Pleasant in Week 7, 55-7. They host Southmoreland on Friday on HSSN.

Out: Neumann-Goretti (12)

Class 2A

1. Lakeland (8-0) (1) (D-2): The Chiefs defeated Scranton in Week 7, 42-12. They host Western Wayne on Friday.

2. Westinghouse (7-0) (2) (D-8): The Bulldogs defeated Brashear in Week 7, 52-0. They host Perry in the District 8 semifinals on Friday.

3. Farrell (7-1) (3) (D-10): The Steelers defeated Sharon in Week 7, 40-14. They host Slippery Rock on Friday.

4. Mount Carmel (8-0) (4) (D-4): The Red Tornadoes defeated No. 5 Southern Columbia in Week 7, 35-21. They host Shikellamy on Friday.

5. Steel Valley (7-0) (NR) (D-7): The Ironmen defeated Burrell in Week 7, 48-0. They host Yough on Friday.

Out: Southern Columbia (4)

Class A

1. Steelton-Highspire (5-1) (1) (D-3): The Steamrollers defeated Newport in Week 7, 68-14. They visit Camp Hill Trinity on Thursday.

2. Bishop Canevin (7-1) (2) (D-7): The Crusaders defeated Chartiers-Houston in Week 7, 33-6. They host Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on Saturday on HSSN.

3. Canton (8-0) (3) (D-6): The Warriors defeated Athens in Week 7, 21-0. They host 4A No. 3 Jersey Shore on Friday.

4. Muncy (7-0) (4) (D-4): The Indians defeated Cowanesque Valley in Week 7, 50-16. They host Northwest Area on Friday.

5. Northern Lehigh (7-1) (5) (D-11): The Bulldogs defeated Tamaqua in Week 7, 21-7. They visit Jim Thorpe on Friday.

Out: None