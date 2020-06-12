Trib HSSN June Madness quarterfinal results for Thursday, June 11

Friday, June 12, 2020 | 12:15 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Thursday, June 11 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

New school defeated old guard in a battle of two-sport stars, one who just graduated high school last year and the other who graduated nearly 20 years ago. Maura Huwalt of South Park has reached the Best of the WPIAL semifinals as she rolled past Jess Strom of Steel Valley.

Huwalt earned 77% of the votes.

The margin of victory was the largest of the six semifinals held thus far, the widest in the girls bracket since the first round and the second biggest of the entire event on the girls side.

Huwalt now advances to the Final Four in the girls bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The final quarterfinal contest in the boys bracket is on Friday. Voting ends for Neil Walker vs. Luke Hagy on Saturday at 9 a.m.

