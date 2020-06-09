Trib HSSN June Madness results for Monday, June 8

Tuesday, June 9, 2020 | 12:06 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Monday, June 8 in the quarterfinals of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The lone wrestler in the Best of the Century brackets is flexing his muscles. Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional pinned Malik Hooker of New Castle, marking the third straight round Lee has defeated a WPIAL football player who is or has played in the NFL.

Lee earned 71% of the votes.

All three wins for the Franklin Regional grappler have been convincing, as Lee has garnered 71%, 68% and again, 71% of the votes in wins over Montae Nicholson, Darrelle Revis and now Hooker.

Lee now advances to the Final Four in the boys’ bracket. The Best of the Century semifinals are set to begin Tuesday, June 16.

HSSN’s June Madness now features one matchup every weekday alternating between the boys and girls the rest of the way. The next quarterfinals matchup in the girls’ bracket is Tuesday. Voting ends for Amani Johnson vs. Tabitha Bemis at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

