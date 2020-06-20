Trib HSSN June Madness semifinal results for Friday, June 19

Saturday, June 20, 2020 | 1:29 PM

The HSSN June Madness results are in from Friday, June 19 in the final semifinals match of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

Two real life friends and former AAU teammates fought for the final championship berth in the Battle of the Alleghenies, and in the end, north trumped east.

Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny held off Amani Johnson of East Allegheny as the two-sport star knocked off the great five-sport athlete.

Martindale garnered 55% of the votes.

There were a near record number of votes cast in this Final Four match, as the total is the second most votes of all the girls’ contests in this event.

Martindale now advances to the championship match in the girls’ bracket to face Maura Huwalt of South Park. The Best of the Century championships are Monday, June 22 and Tuesday, June 23.

Tags: East Allegheny, North Allegheny