Trib HSSN May Madness: Annie Houghton, Quaker Valley vs. Amani Johnson, East Allegheny

Monday, May 4, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Quaker Valley’s Annie Houghton vs. East Allegheny’s Amani Johnson

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who you fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Monday and running through 9 a.m. Tuesday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this first round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Tuesday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the girls; Round 1, Day 2:

Annie Houghton vs. Amani Johnson is a contest between an athlete that dominated one sport and one that played as many as five varsity sports in a school year.

Annie Houghton-Henderson — Quaker Valley Class of 2007

(Girls and boys tennis)

• Won WPIAL girls singles tennis championships in 2003 and ‘04.

• Won PIAA girls singles tennis championship as a sophomore in 2004.

• Houghton missed the girls singles tennis season in the fall of 2005 because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee, but recovered to play in the boys season in the spring of 2006.

• She became the first tennis player to win a WPIAL girls and boys singles tennis championship when she won district gold in the spring of 2006.

• Houghton played on the United States Tennis Association 18-and-under girls circuit during her senior year.

• Houghton followed in the footsteps of her three older siblings Kate, John and Rick to play college tennis at West Point for Army.

Amani Johnson — East Allegheny Class of 2018

(Basketball, soccer, volleyball, softball, track and field)

• 2018 Trib HSSN athlete of the year.

• 2018 Pa. Gatorade girls basketball player of the year finalist and two-time Trib HSSN Terrific 10 all-star.

• Finished her basketball career at No. 16 on the WPIAL scoring list with 2,345 points.

• Johnson averaged nearly 29 points, 6 assists, 4 rebounds and 3 steals a game her senior year wen the Wildcats finished 27-2 and reached the WPIAL finals and the PIAA semifinals.

• She scored 31 goals her senior year in soccer, giving her 77 in her career.

• Johnson split her fall athletic season between soccer and volleyball for East Allegheny.

• After playing softball her first three years of high school, Johnson traded in her glove, bat and spikes for track shoes as she switched to track and field in the spring of her senior year.

• Johnson is playing her college basketball at Kennesaw State.

Annie Houghton [QV]

