Trib HSSN May Madness: Breehana Jacobs, Laurel Highlands vs. Makenna Marisa, Peters Township

Friday, May 15, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Laurel Highlands’ Breehana Jacobs vs. Peters Township’s Makenna Marisa

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 1, Day 11:

Breehana Jacobs vs. Makenna Marisa is a battle between two big school athletes in which one was a golden girl on the track while the other was perfect on the hardwood.

Breehana Jacobs — Laurel Highlands Class of 2007

(Track and field)

• 2007 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review female athlete of the year.

• Captured eight WPIAL and six PIAA gold medals in sprinting events in her career.

• Won six WPIAL championships in the 100 meters and 200 meters.

• Is in the top three best times and distance in WPIAL track history in the 100 meters, 200 meters, 400 meters and the long jump.

• Holds the WPIAL record in the 400 meters with a time of 53.58 seconds and the PIAA record in the 100 meters with a time of 11.64.

• In her senior year, became the first sprinter in WPIAL championship history to sweep gold in the 100, 200 and 400 meters. She then repeated that feat two weeks later at the PIAA championships.

• Placed third in the 2007 USA Junior Nationals and qualified for the Pan-Am Junior team.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2018.

• A member of the track and field team in college at South Carolina.

Makenna Marisa — Peters Township Class of 2019

(Basketball, soccer)

• 2019 MaxPreps All-American, one of only two players from Pennsylvania to make the top 50 players list nationally.

• 2019 Pa. Sportswriters Class 6A girls basketball player of the year.

• 2019 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 10 basketball all-stars.

• Earned first-team all-state honors as a junior in 2018 and a senior in 2019.

• She scored 1,730 points as a four-year starter.

• As a senior, led Peters Township to a perfect 30-0 season as the Indians won the school’s first WPIAL and PIAA girls basketball championships.

• Played soccer at Peters Township for one year.

• Playing her college basketball at Penn State.

