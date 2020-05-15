Trib HSSN May Madness: Luke Hagy, Mt. Lebanon vs. Ryan Mundy, Woodland Hills

Friday, May 15, 2020

Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Luke Hagy vs. Woodland Hills’ Ryan Mundy

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls, of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Starting at 9 a.m. Friday and running through 9 a.m. Saturday, you can vote on the HSSN twitter page on the two athletes featured in this first-round matchup.

Check the HSSN website at noon Saturday for the matchup’s final results.

Here is the contest for the boys. Round 1, Day 11:

Luke Hagy vs. Ryan Mundy is a big school battle between two athletes, one who dominated his sport at the start of the first decade and the other who shined in several sports at the start of the second decade this century.

Luke Hagy — Mt. Lebanon Class of 2012

(Football, basketball, baseball)

• Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Terrific 25 football all-star in 2011 and Terrific 10 basketball all-star in 2012.

• A four-year starter in basketball and a three-year starter in both football and baseball. Also the captain of those three teams a combined seven times, three years in basketball and two each in football and baseball.

• Was named the Army Iron Man of the Year for Pennsylvania as the state’s best two-way football player as a senior.

• Became the school’s all-time leading rusher by gaining 4,795 yards and scoring 72 career touchdowns. His rush total at the time was the third highest in WPIAL Class AAAA history.

• Rushed for 1,907 yards, had 2,125 all-purpose yards and scored 25 touchdowns, and on defense, registered 81 tackles, broke up 11 passes and had three interceptions as a senior as Mt. Lebanon finished 7-4 after a loss to Central Catholic in the district quarterfinals.

• In his junior season, rushed for 1,981 and scored 29 touchdowns for a Mt. Lebanon team that was 10-0 before losing to Woodland Hills, 29-22, in the WPIAL quarterfinals.

• In basketball, set the school record in assists with 486 and steals with 380 and helped Mt. Lebanon reach the PIAA Class AAAA championship game his junior season where the Blue Devils lost to Chester.

• In baseball, a two-time all-section player who hit .451 as a junior and batted .370 as a senior in helping Mt. Lebanon reach the WPIAL AAAA championship game where it lost to Seneca Valley, 5-3.

• Played his college football as a running back at Cornell.

Ryan Mundy — Woodland Hills Class of 2003

(Football, track and field)

• 2003 Pittsburgh Tribune-Review Class AAAA football player of the year and Terrific 25 all-star.

• 2003 Class AAAA first-team all-state.

• 2003 USA Today prep All-American.

• Had two interceptions in prestigious U.S. Army All-American game in 2003.

• As a senior, broke the Woodland Hills receiving touchdowns record with 54 scoring catches in his career.

• Part of three WPIAL football championship teams for Woodland Hills, with their only blemish coming in his sophomore season when the Wolverines lost to Mt. Lebanon in the final high school football game played at Three Rivers Stadium.

• Had an average of nearly 19 yards per catch as a junior in helping Woodland Hills win the 2001 WPIAL Class AAAA championship over Central Catholic before a big crowd at Heinz Field.

• Was a three-year member of the Woodland Hills track and field team.

• Played his college football as a defensive back, first at Michigan and then as a graduate transfer at West Virginia, before playing in the NFL as a safety for Pittsburgh, the New York Giants and Chicago.

