Trib HSSN May Madness: Meghan Schnur, Butler vs. Amanda Palenchar, Derry

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Butler’s Meghan Schnur vs. Derry’s Amanda Palenchar

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 1, Day 8:

Meghan Schnur vs. Amanda Palenchar is a matchup of athletes who enjoyed their high school success in the first decade of the 21st century.

Meghan Schnur — Butler Class of 2003

(Soccer, track and field)

• 2002 Pittsburgh Tribune -Review soccer player of the year.

• 2002 Gatorade Pennsylvania soccer player of the year and Parade All-American.

• Schnur made the all-district and all-state teams in 2000, 2001 and in 2002.

• As a senior, Schnur scored 26 goals and added 25 assists in leading Butler to a 19-4-2 record and a berth in the WPIAL Class AAA semifinals.

• As a junior, Schnur helped Butler reach the WPIAL quarterfinals, but three wins in the state playoffs advanced the Golden Tornado to the state title match where Butler fell to Downingtown in Hershey.

• She was a captain for two years for the Butler girls track team and finished third as a freshman in the 3,200-meter relay at the 2000 PIAA Class AAA track and field championships.

• She was inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2013.

• Schnur played soccer in college at Connecticut.

Amanda Palenchar — Derry Class of 2008

(Track and field, volleyball, diving)

• 2008 Tribune-Review female athlete of the year.

• Earned all-state honors her senior season in the pole vault and diving events.

• She won WPIAL track and field gold when she finished first in the 2008 Class AAA pole vault by clearing 11 feet, 3 inches. She finished fifth in the same event in the PIAA championships with a high mark of 11-6.

• Palenchar won the 2008 WPIAL girls AA diving championship by scoring 442 points, 54 points ahead of the district runner-up.

• She finished in fourth place as a sophomore and third place as a junior in the WPIAL AA diving championships.

• She helped the Derry volleyball team make the playoffs, reach the WPIAL semifinals and earn a berth in the PIAA playoffs.

• Palenchar was on the track and field team in college at Penn State.

