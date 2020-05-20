Trib HSSN May Madness: Rachel Rohanna, Waynesburg vs. Hunter Robinson, Avonworth

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 9:00 AM

Tribune-Review Waynesburg’s Rachel Rohanna vs. Avonworth’s Hunter Robinson

Over the course of the next month and a half, May Madness will determine who fans believe is the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

HSSN has put together two 32-player brackets, one for the boys and one for the girls of WPIAL alums. Outside of a few exceptions, the field is made up of former district players who excelled in more than one sport.

Each weekday, May Madness will have one matchup each on the boys and girls bracket with a little background info on each athlete found in a daily tale of the tape.

Here is the contest for the girls. Round 1, Day 14:

Rachel Rohanna vs. Hunter Robinson is a matchup of one athlete who walked the course and carried a big stick against one who let her legs do the talking as she ran past everybody on the course.

Rachel Rohanna — Waynesburg Class of 2009

(Golf, soccer)

• Won the 2005 and 2007 PIAA girls individual golf championships.

• Also won WPIAL gold as a freshman in 2005, winning by three strokes, and as a junior in 2007, winning by six strokes.

• Took home silver by finishing second in the WPIAL girls individual golf championships in both her sophomore and senior seasons.

• Since Waynesburg did not have a girls golf team, Rohanna played and competed well against the boys in the regular season.

• Helped the Waynesburg boys golf team reach the WPIAL Division II team championship in her junior year in 2007.

• Finished in 13th place in the 2009 PGA junior championships.

• Played for the Waynesburg soccer team for three years.

• Inducted into the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2016.

• Went on to play golf in college at Ohio State and has played on the LPGA tour.

Hunter Robinson — Avonworth Class of 2018

(Track and field, basketball)

• 2016 first-team all-state track and field honors as a sophomore.

• As a senior in 2018, Robinson won WPIAL and PIAA gold in the 200 and 400 meters.

• As a junior in 2017, Robinson won the WPIAL championship in the 100, 200 and 400 meters and PIAA titles in the 100 and 200 meters.

• As a sophomore in 2016, Robinson won WPIAL and PIAA titles in the 400 meters and WPIAL gold in the 1,600-meter relay.

• Won 11 WPIAL track medals and broke three meet records. She also won a total of 11 PIAA track medals.

• Led her Avonworth/Northgate co-op team to the 2018 PIAA Class AAA girls team championship her senior year.

• Played three years for the Avonworth basketball team, helping them to a combined 43-28 record with three WPIAL playoff berths.

• On the track and field team at Tulane.

