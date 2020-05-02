Trib HSSN May Madness results for Friday, May 1

By:

Saturday, May 2, 2020 | 9:00 AM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from opening day of the brackets, Friday, May 1, to determine the athlete of the century on Friday, May 1.

One matchup went down to the wire while the other was one-sided.

On the boys side, one of the favorites to win it all cruised to a first-round victory as Jeannette graduate Terrelle Pryor defeated Tre Tipton of Apollo-Ridge.

Pryor earned 75% of the votes.

The girls first-round contest Friday came down to the wire as Connellsville graduate Madison Wiltrout edged Amanda Kalin of Pine-Richland.

Wiltrout won by only 2% of the votes, 51-49.

Pryor in the boys bracket and Wiltrout in the girls bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 26.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup on Monday starting at 9 a.m.

Tags: Connellsville, Jeannette