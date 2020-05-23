Trib HSSN May Madness results for Friday, May 22

By:

Saturday, May 23, 2020 | 12:09 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Friday, May 22 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

A battle between athletes from the same school was not as close as expected, while the girls final opening-round contest went down to the wire.

In the boys matchup, Lance Jeter cruised past Todd Thomas in a battle of Beaver Falls alumni.

Jeter earned 71% of the votes.

The girls first-round contest on Friday saw Lauryn Williams of Rochester hold off Sydney Bordonaro of Burrell in the third-closest girls margin of victory in the 16 first-round matches.

Williams garnered 52% of the votes.

Williams in the girls bracket and Jeter in the boys bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday.

HSSN’s May Madness continues on Memorial Day with the start of the second round. Stay tuned.

Tags: Beaver Falls, Rochester