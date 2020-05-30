Trib HSSN May Madness results for Friday, May 29

Saturday, May 30, 2020 | 3:13 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Friday, May 29 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

Both matchups turned out to be one-sided affairs, as has been the case with most of the second-round contests thus far.

In the boys’ matchup, Terrelle Pryor of Jeannette rolled past fellow football and basketball star Lance Jeter of Beaver Falls as east trumped west.

Pryor earned 78% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Friday saw Lauryn Williams of Rochester race past Madison Wiltrout of Connellsville as small school speed trumped big school power.

Williams garnered 70% of the votes.

Pryor in the boys’ bracket and Williams in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another second-round matchup Monday. Voting ends for Darrelle Revis vs. Spencer Lee and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough vs. Amani Johnson at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Tags: Jeannette, Rochester