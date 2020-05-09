Trib HSSN May Madness results for Friday, May 8

Saturday, May 9, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Friday, May 8 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

The results were a pair of victories for athletes who starred for schools in the South Hills of Pittsburgh.

In the girls matchup, Nikki Doria of South Park used her three-sport experience to run past Natalie Bower of Latrobe.

Doria earned 60% of the votes.

The boys first-round contest on Friday was a victory for a Dallas Cowboy over a Tampa Bay Buccaneer as Sean Lee of Upper St. Clair defeated Jordan Whitehead of Central Valley.

Lee garnered 67% of the votes.

Lee in the boys’ bracket and Doria in the girls’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin on Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness takes the weekend off and will continue with another first-round matchup Monday with voting ending for Stephanie Madia vs. Tabitha Bemis and Devin Wilson vs. Jordan Geist at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

