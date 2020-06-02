Trib HSSN May Madness results for Monday, June 1

By:

Tuesday, June 2, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Monday, June 1 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

It was another one-sided affair, but there also was the first nail biter of the second round that wasn’t decided until the final minutes.

In the boys’ matchup, Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional wrestled away a victory from one of the favorites going into the Madness, Darrelle Revis of Aliquippa’ as the wrestler pinned the football great and freshly minted WPIAL Hall of Famer.

Lee earned 68% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Monday went down to the wire and saw Amani Johnson of East Allegheny come back to edge one of the female favorites, Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Hopewell.

Johnson garnered 51% of the votes.

Lee in the boys’ bracket and Johnson in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another second-round matchup Tuesday. Voting ends for Tyler Boyd vs. Ayden Owens and Jess Strom vs. Becky Novacek at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Aliquippa, East Allegheny, Franklin Regional, Hopewell