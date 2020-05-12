Trib HSSN May Madness results for Monday, May 11

Tuesday, May 12, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Monday, May 11 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both wins proved how the west was won as the more versatile athlete who starred in more than one sport in high school defeated athletes who dominated the sport they played. Both winning athletes went to schools west of the City of Pittsburgh.

In the boys matchup, Devin Wilson of Montour edged Jordan Geist of Knoch in the second closest boys’ first-round matchup to date.

Wilson earned 58% of the votes.

The girls first-round contest on Monday saw Tabitha Bemis of black and gold Quaker Valley knock off Stephanie Madia of black and gold North Allegheny in the second widest margin of victory in the girls’ first round.

Bemis garnered 74% of the votes.

Bemis in the girls bracket and Wilson in the boys bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Tuesday with voting ending for Phil Jurkovec vs. Rushel Shell and Meghan Schnur vs. Amanda Palenchar at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Check out the updated brackets here.

