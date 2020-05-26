Trib HSSN May Madness results for Monday, May 25

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Monday, May 25 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

Both matchups were unique in that one was close before a late surge turned it into a rout while the other was one-sided before becoming closer late in the contest.

In the boys’ matchup, A.Q. Shipley of Moon pulled away from Phil Jurkovec of Pine-Richland as the center trumped the quarterback.

Shipley earned 81% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Monday saw Christa Harmotto of Hopewell spike Amanda Palenchar of Derry as the volleyball/basketball star from the west beat the multi-sport athlete from the far east of the district.

Harmotto garnered 63% of the votes.

Shipley in the boys’ bracket and Harmotto in the girls’ bracket are the first two to advance to the quarterfinal round, which is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another second-round matchup Tuesday. Voting ends for Devin Wilson vs. Malik Hooker and Meghan Klingenberg vs. Tabitha Bemis at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

