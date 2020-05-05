Trib HSSN May Madness results for Monday, May 4

By:

Tuesday, May 5, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Day 2 of the brackets, Monday, May 4, to determine the athlete of the century.

Both matchups were won in what could be considered a landslide.

In a battle of Quips on the boys side, M.J. Devonshire was left abandoned on Revis Island as soon-to-be WPIAL Hall of Famer Darrelle Revis registered 89% of the votes for the first-round victory.

On the girls’ side, at least in this first-round contest, multi-sport versatility beat out one sport dominance as East Allegheny grad Amani Johnson beat Annie Houghton of Quaker Valley.

Johnson picked up 70% of the HSSN twitter votes.

Revis in the boys bracket and Johnson in the girls bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 26.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup on Tuesday. Go to the HSSN twitter page to cast your vote. The polls close at 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Tags: Aliquippa, East Allegheny, Quaker Valley