Trib HSSN May Madness results for Thursday, May 14

By:

Friday, May 15, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Thursday, May 14 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both matchups were one-sided as two athletes from northern district schools nearly garnered three-quarters of the vote and each of their first-round wins.

In the boys’ matchup, Malik Hooker of New Castle knocked off former Parkway Conference foe Robert Foster of Central Valley in a battle of current NFL players.

Hooker earned 73% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Thursday saw Meghan Klingenberg of Pine-Richland defeat Katie Miller of Hempfield, and this one did not have to go to penalty kicks.

Klingenberg also garnered 73% of the votes.

Klingenberg in the girls’ bracket and Hooker in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Friday. Voting ends for Luke Hagy vs. Ryan Mundy and Breehana Jacobs vs. Makenna Marisa at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Check out the updated brackets here.

Tags: Central Valley, Hempfield, New Castle, Pine-Richland