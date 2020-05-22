Trib HSSN May Madness results for Thursday, May 21

By:

Friday, May 22, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Thursday, May 21 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both matchups were one-sided, including the biggest blowout of the first round, which is down to one contest remaining in both brackets.

In the boys’ matchup, Spencer Lee of Franklin Regional wrestled a victory away from Montae Nicholson of Gateway.

Lee earned 71% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Thursday saw Shatori Walker-Kimbrough of Hopewell crush Allyn Laughlin of old Center High School in the most lopsided opening-round contest.

Walker-Kimbrough garnered 91% of the votes.

Walker-Kimbrough in the girls’ bracket and Lee in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with the final first-round matchup Friday. Voting ends for Todd Thomas vs. Lance Jeter and Lauryn Williams vs. Sydney Bordonaro at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Franklin Regional, Gateway, Hopewell