Trib HSSN May Madness results for Thursday, May 28

Friday, May 29, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Thursday, May 28 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

The boys matchup of rival schools stayed close throughout while the girls contest was a runaway against the runner.

In the boys’ matchup, Mt. Lebanon knocked off Upper St. Clair as Luke Hagy held off Sean Lee in a battle of South Hills neighboring rivals.

Hagy earned 55% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Thursday saw Nikki Doria of South Park cruise past Breehana Jacobs of Laurel Highlands to give an Eagles alum a second-round victory for the second day in a row after Maura Huwalt won on Wednesday.

Doria garnered 76% of the votes.

Hagy in the boys’ bracket and Doria in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday, June 4.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another second-round matchup Friday. Voting ends for Terrelle Pryor vs. Lance Jeter and Lauryn Williams vs. Madison Wiltrout at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Laurel Highlands, Mt. lebanon, South Park, Upper St. Clair