Trib HSSN May Madness results for Tuesday, June 2

By:

Wednesday, June 3, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Tuesday, June 2 in the second round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL Athlete of the Century.

We had two more convincing wins as the theme of impressive victories in Round 2 continues with only one more match left before the quarterfinals start Thursday.

In the boys’ matchup, Tyler Boyd of Clairton outlasted one of the fastest athletes in the completion in Ayden Owens of North Allegheny.

Boyd earned 71% of the votes.

The girls’ second-round contest Tuesday went to one of the older athletes in the Best of the Century as Jess Strom of Steel Valley knocked out Becky Novacek of Hopewell, marking the second straight day a Vikings’ alum has been eliminated.

Strom garnered 63% of the votes.

Boyd in the boys’ bracket and Strom in the girls’ bracket now advance to the quarterfinals, which are scheduled to begin Thursday.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with the final second-round matchup set for Wednesday. Voting ends for Neil Walker vs. T.J. McConnell and Hunter Robinson vs. Rachel Martindale at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Clairton, Hopewell, North Allegheny, Steel Valley