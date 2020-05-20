Trib HSSN May Madness results for Tuesday, May 19

By:

Wednesday, May 20, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Tuesday, May 19 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

It was a busy day at the polls. Despite the one-sided victories for the two wining athletes, it was the second most votes in both the boys and girls brackets as a couple of diamond dandies were bounced.

In the boys’ matchup, Ayden Owens of North Allegheny ran past Brendan McKay of Blackhawk as the track star beat the baseball stud.

Owens earned 74% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Tuesday saw Jess Strom of Steel Valley beat Morgan Ryan of Hempfield as the turn of the century star showed old-school rocks by knocking off a recent district superstar.

Strom garnered 65% of the votes.

Strom in the girls’ bracket and Owens in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Wednesday. Voting ends for Lamont Wade vs. T.J. McConnell and Rachel Rohanna vs. Hunter Robinson at 9 a.m. Thursday.

Check out updated brackets here.

Tags: Blackhawk, Hempfield, North Allegheny, Steel Valley