Trib HSSN May Madness results for Tuesday, May 5

Wednesday, May 6, 2020 | 12:00 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Tuesday, May 5 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both wins were convincing as a couple of big school athletes north of the city of Pittsburgh are advancing.

On the boys’ side, Pine-Richland alum Neil Walker cruised past Josh Lay, the third Aliquippa graduate already in the early part of the opening round.

Walker earned 76% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Tuesday went to the versatile Rachel Martindale of North Allegheny as she defeated tennis star Alison Riske of Peters Township.

Martindale garnered 70% of the votes.

Walker in the boys’ bracket and Martindale in the girls’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Wednesday with voting ending for Cassidy Krug vs. Becky Novacek and Tyler Boyd vs. Justin King at 9 a.m. Thursday.

