Trib HSSN May Madness results for Wednesday, May 13

Thursday, May 14, 2020 | 12:21 PM

The HSSN May Madness results are in from Wednesday, May 13 in the opening round of the brackets to determine the WPIAL athlete of the century.

Both matchups were again fairly competitive and were won by neighboring athletes west of the city of Pittsburgh near the Allegheny/Beaver county border.

In the boys’ matchup, A.Q. Shipley of Moon beat fellow 2004 grad Adam DiMichele of Sto-Rox in the most voted on first-round matchup to date.

Shipley earned 65% of the votes.

The girls’ first-round contest Wednesday saw Christa Harmotto of Hopewell knock off Brianna Schwartz of Shaler in a tight contest throughout.

Harmotto garnered 53% of the votes.

Harmotto in the girls’ bracket and Shipley in the boys’ bracket now advance to the second round, which is scheduled to begin Monday, May 25.

HSSN’s May Madness continues with another first-round matchup Thursday. Voting ends for Malik Hooker vs. Robert Foster and Katie Miller vs. Meghan Klingensmith at 9 a.m. Friday.

Tags: Hopewell, Moon, Shaler, Sto-Rox